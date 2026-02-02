Crocodile spotted in waters off Sentosa Cove on 31 Jan, water activities halted amidst search

Crocodile sighting in Sentosa Cove causes water activity halt at three beaches, SDC & NParks searching for animal

The Sentosa Development Corporation (SDC) halted all water activities at three beaches on the night of 31 Jan following a crocodile sighting at Sentosa Cove.

SDC and the National Parks Board (NParks) are currently searching for the crocodile.

Crocodile swims inside sea barrier at Sentosa Cove

On the evening of 31 Jan, various beachgoers in Sentosa filmed a crocodile swimming off Sentosa Cove.

A Facebook video by Mr Robbie Hoyes-Cock showed the crocodile inside the area marked by the floating sea barrier.

As it swam, a crowd of onlookers gathered on the shore to watch the apex predator.

MS News has reached out to Mr Hoyes-Cock for more information on the sighting.

Sentosa beaches remain open, water activities stopped due to crocodile

At 11.23pm on 31 Jan, SDC stated they received an alert about the sighting and assessed it to be valid. An SDC and NParks joint team began an ongoing search.

“Water activities such as swimming and kayaking are not allowed at Siloso, Palawan, and Tanjong Beach, until further notice,” SDC announced, as a precautionary measure, following consultation with NParks.

The three beaches remain open to the public, and SDC has stepped up patrols and monitoring across the islands’ beachfronts.

They instructed members of the public to adhere to safety signage and instructions.

Additionally, they told members of the public to stay calm and back away slowly should they encounter a crocodile, warning against approaching, provoking, or feeding the animal.

“Members of the public may contact NParks Animal Response Centre at 1800-476-1600 to report any sightings or encounters.”

Also read: Large Crocodile At Marina East To Be Put Down For Public Safety: NParks

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Robbie Hoyes-Cock on Facebook.