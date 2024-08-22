Kitchen fire breaks out at Great World Serviced Apartments, 2 hospitalised & 150 evacuated

Kitchen fire breaks out at Great World Serviced Apartments on 21 Aug

On Wednesday (21 Aug), a fire broke out in the kitchen of an 18th-floor unit at Great World Serviced Apartments in River Valley.

In a Facebook post, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) reported that it was alerted to the incident at approximately 4.50pm.

Upon arrival, SCDF firefighters from Central Fire Station encountered black smoke billowing from the unit.

The fire, confined to the kitchen, was swiftly extinguished using a water jet.

While the kitchen suffered significant fire damage, the rest of the unit sustained heat and soot damage.

Two people sent to hospital, 150 evacuated

According to the SCDF, no one was inside the unit at the time of the fire.

About 150 residents were evacuated from the building before SCDF’s arrival.

Two individuals from neighbouring units were assessed for smoke inhalation and were subsequently transported to Singapore General Hospital (SGH) for further treatment.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the fire was caused by unattended cooking.

Earlier this year, the SCDF’s annual report highlighted that unattended cooking was one of the top causes of electrical fires in 2023.

Featured image adapted from Singapore Civil Defence Force on Facebook.