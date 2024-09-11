4 kittens abandoned in trash bag & rubbish bin in Thailand, saved by kind-hearted rescuers

4 kittens wrapped in trash bag & abandoned in rubbish bin

Cat lovers in Thailand were left heartbroken after four kittens were discovered abandoned in a roadside rubbish bin, wrapped in a trash bag.

On Monday (9 Sept), TikTok user @green131313 shared a video showing her and a companion rescuing the kittens from the bin. The heartwarming rescue quickly went viral.

Kittens found abandoned in rubbish bin

In the video, the OP approaches the bin, opens it, and finds four kittens struggling inside a black plastic bag, their cries echoing from within.

“Why are they so mean?” she exclaims while inspecting the abandoned animals.

Her companion uses a roller shutter hook to carefully lift the bag from the bin. As they remove it and tear the bag open, one of the kittens, visibly distressed, is revealed.

The in-video caption questions whether the act was driven by economic hardship or sheer cruelty.

The rescuers then place the wet and skinny kittens into a cardboard box.

Netizens outraged by cruelty

After the video was posted, netizens expressed anger at the cruel abandonment of the kittens.

One commenter argued that financial struggles are no excuse for such behaviour, sharing that they had adopted 32 stray cats without ever considering abandoning them.

Another TikTok user said the kittens appeared near death but were saved just in time. Many thanked the OP for their quick and compassionate actions.

Others sympathised with the kittens’ ordeal, with one user noting how difficult it must have been for them to breathe in the bag, while expressing gratitude to the rescuers.

Rescuers adopt one of the kittens

In response to requests for an update, the OP later posted a follow-up video showing one of the rescued kittens.

The 14-second clip features a white-and-brown kitten drinking milk from a tray.

The OP explained that they had decided to adopt this kitten, while the other three were rehomed with another animal lover.

She promised to share updates on the remaining kittens and thanked followers for their support.

The outcome was received warmly, with many netizens flocking to the comments to express their appreciation for the rescue and adoption.

Also read: Tourists in Thailand allegedly crush stray kitten to death with suitcase, netizens furious

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @green131313 on TikTok.