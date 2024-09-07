KL sinkhole victim’s family given S$9,000 donation by city before they returned to India

Cash given to family of KL sinkhole victim was a donation, not compensation: KL Mayor

Before they left for India, the family of a woman swallowed by a sinkhole in Kuala Lumpur was given a “donation”, said the city’s mayor.

The cash amounting to RM30,000 (S$9,000) was handed to them a day after search and rescue (SAR) operations were suspended.

Family of KL sinkhole victim was grateful

They returned to India on the same day, but not without stopping by the scene where she was last seen to conduct a Hindu ritual.

Sinar Harian reported that the family was grateful to the Malaysian government and the SAR team, quoting them as saying:

We as a family thank the Malaysian government and the SAR team for giving their all in the search operation.

They reportedly said this as they were being escorted to the airport by Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) personnel on 1 Sept.

Cash was a donation to family of KL sinkhole victim: Mayor

However, Ms Maimunah said that the cash was not compensation.

Rather, she clarified to Astro Awani that it was a “courtesy contribution from DBKL to the victim’s family”.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Zaliha Mustafa was quoted as saying that the money comprised donations from DBKL and corporations.

On 1 Sept, she told the media that the subject of compensation for the family would be discussed at a Cabinet meeting on 4 Sept.

KL ‘generally’ safe to live in: M’sian ministry

Meanwhile, a Malaysian ministry has declared that KL was “safe” despite the emergence of two sinkholes at the location.

The statement was issued over Facebook on Saturday (7 Sept) by the Natural Resources and Climate Change Ministry (NRES).

The ministry said that “generally”, KL is safe to live in.

Even so, there was a caveat — it added that “certain monitoring aspects and procedures” were needed.

This was so that investigations could be conducted on the building structures below the surface.

KL sinkhole partly caused by human activities

The Masjid India Land Structural Task Force, set up after the incident, will prepare a technical report within three months, the ministry said.

It will cover the results of investigations into the geological and sub-surface structure of the area.

Preliminarily, the sinkhole was caused by several factors, including:

human activities

weather

erosion of reclaimed land below the surface

The investigation, carried out by the Mineral and Geoscience Department (JMG), used ground penetration radar to obtain a picture of the geological strata and utility system under the area to facilitate a comprehensive recovery process.

The ministry, through the JMG, is also improving the data on the underground structure around the Klang Valley, a process that involves 10 local authorities.

Public urged not to believe in speculation

While this happens, the ministry urged the public not to believe any speculation issued by “irresponsible parties” regarding the safety of the surface below KL, saying:

Only seek the right information from those in authority on any geological disaster.

If there are signs of a geological disaster, the public can make a report or seek assistance from JMG, which will “always be ready” to provide technical expertise, the ministry added.

