Uncle Sings Passionately At S’pore Kopitiam, Gets Praise For His Vocals & Lively Performance

Uncle Sings Popular Rock Song At Kopitiam In Singapore

Patrons at a kopitiam in Singapore recently had the pleasure of listening to a talented uncle singing his heart out.

One of the enthusiastic individuals in the crowd recorded his impassioned rendition of the rock classic ‘Still Loving You’ by Scorpions.

His performance garnered applause and cheers from the “live audience” while netizens have similarly lavished praise on his impressive vocals.

Man performs a rendition of ‘Still Loving You’

Not many would dare to carry a rock ballad such as the Scorpions’ ‘Still Loving You’.

One would need the vocals and the energy to match — which one uncle at a kopitiam had, much to the glee of onlookers.

A video of the man’s performance has since made its rounds on social media, through a TikTok clip that had been reposted on the Wake Up, Singapore Facebook page.

In the video, a man in a grey polo stuns viewers with his soulful rendition of the classic song.

What’s most surprising is that the uncle is not within the confines of a cushy karaoke room. Instead, he stands in the middle of a kopitiam among the recognisable round tables and brown plastic chairs.

As he passionately belts out the lyrics of the song, he gestures to his audience and receives applause and cheers in return.

He then thanks them for their support before launching into another verse.

Behind him, a worker tends to the tray return area.

Viewers praise uncle after he sings rock song in public

In response to the video, netizens have praised the uncle for his bold performance.

One Facebook user pointed out his strong vocals and added that they’re “glad to see him enjoying”.

Meanwhile, another commenter gave him a thumbs up for being himself and enjoying the moment.

“Glad to see him enjoying himself. Life can be quite uptight staying in sg [Singapore] it’s good to let go be yourself and enjoy the moment,” read the comment.

Kudos to the uncle for keeping his rock spirit alive. Hopefully, his performance will inspire others to keep their passion going.

