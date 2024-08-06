Korean Air flight drops & shakes violently after encountering turbulence, meals scatter on floor

Korean Air flight shakes violently after encountering turbulence

On Sunday (4 August), a Korean Air flight travelling from Incheon, South Korea to Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia encountered strong turbulence at around 9.40am.

As a result, the plane descended rapidly and shook violently for about 15 seconds at an altitude of 34,100 feet near Tianjin Airport in China.

According to a KBC News report, there were 281 passengers on board the aircraft.

Passengers and crew suffer neck and back pain

The turbulence caused food and other items to scatter across the floor.

“Just as I was about to finish eating the in-flight meal, turbulence started and the plane descended rapidly. People were screaming, all the plates were overturned and there was chaos,” wrote one passenger on X.

“For one second, I thought I was doing to die.”

Following the incident, 10 passengers and four crew members reportedly experienced pain in their necks and backs.

Upon landing at Ulaanbaatar Airport, they were met by local medical staff who provided treatment.

Fortunately, no one was seriously injured in the incident.

Korean Air’s adjusts safety measures against turbulence-related accidents

A KBS News report noted the increase in turbulence-related accidents lately due to climate change.

As such, Korean Air recently made adjustments to their service as part of their “preemptive safety measures”, such as finishing in-flight service earlier than usual before landing.

They have also discontinued serving cup ramen in economy class, replacing it with pizza and hot pockets.

Passengers are also reminded to minimize risk by spending less time out of their seats during the flight and always wearing seat belts.

Featured image adapted from @pinkteest on X