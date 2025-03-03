Korean aunties take over Thai pub, dance nonstop for 3 hours to viral hit ‘APT’

Korean aunties pull out the stops & dance to hit song ‘APT’ while on tour in Thailand

Earlier this week, a group of Korean aunties turned back time and went viral after breaking into an energetic dance session at a pub in Chiang Mai, Thailand.

Their moves to the 2024 pop hit APT by Bruno Mars and Rosé had netizens in awe of their youthful spirit.

Korean aunties groove to APT at Thai pub

The now-viral clip, uploaded on 26 Feb, showed at least six elderly women dancing their hearts out at Tawandang Mahason in Chiang Mai.

Pub staff told local media that they believe the women, who were sporting varying degrees of graying hair, were part of a tour group and had been on their feet grooving for nearly three hours before the video was recorded.

One particularly lively auntie even pulled a man into their group, attempting to get him to join their fun.

When asked why she decided to record the women, the pub staff said she wanted to share the cute moment with the world.

As of now, the clip has racked up over 810,000 views on TikTok, proving that age is just a number when it comes to having a good time.

Netizens enamored over cute ajummas

Many users flooded the comments section, charmed by the cute ajummas’ tight-knit bond and infectious energy.

One user joked that the aunties have more friends than they do, admiring their unbreakable friendship.

Another jokingly questioned if the women were even old enough to be at a bar.

One netizen even compared their moves to the early 2000s hit The Ketchup Song, saying their dancing skills had been years in the making.

This is not the first time elderly dance moves have gone viral. Last year, an elderly couple in Singapore captured hearts when they danced to celebrate their birthday.

Also read: S’porean elderly couple dances happily into birthday celebration, captures netizens’ hearts

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com

Featured image adapted from @twd_cm on TikTok.