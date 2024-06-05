S’porean elderly couple dances happily into birthday celebration, captures netizens’ hearts

S’porean elderly couple dances happily into birthday celebration

A video of a Singaporean elderly couple dancing into the husband’s 80th birthday celebration recently went viral on TikTok.

The video, posted on 24 May, was taken a few days earlier on 21 May at Kensington Ballroom Serangoon Gardens Country Club.

The couple are Ronnie and Molly Lu, Rotjana Patikarapong, their daughter-in-law and event organiser, told MS News.

While Mr Lu had just turned 80, Mdm Lu is 78. They have been married for over 50 years.

Elderly couple dances to the Happy Birthday song

According to Ms Patikarapong, the couple’s dance was impromptu.

“The program was for him to walk towards the cake for birthday singing and cake cutting,” she said.

However, a friend of the couple had pulled them outside to walk into the venue, similar to how newlywed husbands and wives are presented during a wedding banquet.

The video shows the couple’s male friend introducing them before opening the door, saying, “Ready? The bride and groom are coming in.”

The two then danced to the Happy Birthday song as they walked in front of the 90 guests consisting of family and friends.

After the jolly entrance, the guests sang Mr Lu the Happy Birthday song.

Married for over 50 years

The couple has been married for over 50 years, Ms Patikarapong told MS News. They have two sons and five grandchildren.

Mdm Lu has a frozen meat shop called MDS Supplies at Shunfu Mart, where Mr Lu drives her every morning. Mr Lu also helps his wife at the shop.

The couple loves dancing and singing together. There was even a video shown during the birthday event depicting the couple enjoying dancing.

Featured image adapted from @roojylu on TikTok