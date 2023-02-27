S’porean’s Korean Boyfriend Orders Kopi O From Kopitiam In Singlish, Excited When He Succeeds

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Woman’s Korean Boyfriend Orders Drinks In Singlish At Coffeeshop

Singlish is truly a unique form of language like no other. While rather intuitive for locals, it can be difficult for foreigners to comprehend, let alone master.

One Korean man, however, decided to try it out during his visit to Singapore with his Singaporean girlfriend.

He put his heart and soul into practising ordering drinks in Singlish at local coffee shops and eventually succeeded.

Netizens found the video to be extremely cute and were impressed with his Singlish.

Korean boyfriend excited to order drinks in Singlish

TikTok user @feliciasong09 posted the video on Saturday (16 Feb).

It starts off with her and her Korean boyfriend walking towards a drinks stall in a coffeeshop. He first orders a Kopi O Peng, an iced coffee without milk.

He then struggles to open his wallet and attempts to find the right amount of money to pay.

The OP, Felicia, notes that her boyfriend is still unfamiliar with Singapore notes and thus appears flustered.

When asked if he’s having the coffee to go, he responds “Dabao!” brightly.

When he receives his drink, he seems extremely excited and amazed by the bag containing the beverage.

He even spreads his arms out and runs towards the birds in front of him, gushing with happiness.

At the end of the video, he takes a sip of his coffee and exclaims that it’s delicious.

We have to say, we don’t think we’ve ever seen anyone quite as excited over their kopitiam haul.

Practised his Singlish before coming to Singapore

This Korean boyfriend put lots of perseverance and hard work into perfecting his Singlish, other clips show.

Back when he was in Korea, he spent an inordinate amount of time practising how to order drinks in Singapore with his girlfriend.

It’s safe to say he did improve greatly, as seen from his almost perfect Singlish while ordering his drink at the coffee shop.

In response to MS News‘ queries, Felicia shared that this is her boyfriend’s second time visiting Singapore since the Covid-19 pandemic.

He wanted to try to learn Singlish as he wanted to be able to communicate effectively with her parents and friends in Singapore.

Furthermore, ever since Felicia introduced him to 3-in-1 Kopi O packets, he has become a fan of Singapore coffee, and wanted to try ordering one for himself.

Netizens find his Singlish adorable

Many TikTok users found the videos of him speaking in Singlish to be extremely adorable.

One netizen could also tell how nervous he was while ordering his drink.

Another TikTok user noted that the Korean boyfriend has successfully integrated into Singaporean culture.

Besides being able to speak Singlish, he is even wearing the typical Uniqlo outfit often donned by Singaporean men.

Besides ordering coffee, his girlfriend also filmed a video of him trying a local favourite, laksa.

While he’s still in Singapore, Felicia hopes to introduce him to more local activities, such as touring Chinatown, cycling around Marina Bay and trying out more local cuisine.

It is really heartwarming to see the man being so eager to adapt to his girlfriend’s local culture.

We look forward to seeing more videos of the OP getting her Korean boyfriend to try out more things in Singapore.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @feliciasong09 on TikTok.