Korean man arrested for setting fire to rubbish & stealing pickup truck in Thailand

A South Korean man was arrested in northern Thailand after he allegedly set fire to rubbish and stole a pickup truck.

The incident occurred in the village of Ban Mae Kaw, in the Mueang district of Chiang Mai, on Wednesday (25 Feb).

Man caused disturbance before arson and theft

According to local officials, the man, in his 40s, had been causing a disturbance in the area on 24 Feb.

The following morning, he returned and was seen walking around the village before setting fire to a pile of rubbish on a vacant plot of land at around 7am.

The fire caused thick smoke, which attracted attention from nearby villagers.

Stole a pickup truck from shop

In addition to starting the fire, the man allegedly stole a black Nissan pickup truck belonging to a local shop.

He was seen driving the vehicle around the area.

After the theft, local authorities were notified, and police quickly responded to the scene.

Upon arriving, they arrested the suspect, who was reportedly incoherent and unable to speak Thai.

Suspect has mental health concerns

The man had no identification documents and showed signs of mental instability.

The South Korean consulate confirmed that he has a history of mental health issues, and his family had been searching for him.

Police have launched a full investigation into the incident, with the suspect facing charges of theft and trespassing.

Authorities are also working closely with the South Korean embassy to facilitate his return to South Korea after his treatment at a local hospital.

