Kovan Aquarium Shop Run By Elderly Couple Reportedly Faces Hard Times, Resident Rallies Support Online

Old-School Aquarium Shop In Kovan, Wong’s Fancy Fish, Falls On Hard Times

An aquarium shop in Kovan that’s been around for around 50 years has fallen on hard times recently, according to a Facebook user.

Without social media to help the elderly couple drive marketing, they’ve lacked sales in the past two to three months.

As such, the user is posting on Facebook to share their plight and hopefully bring some customers.

Kovan aquarium shop needs customers, says user

According to Bellebelle Metta Amulet, the shop named Wong’s Fancy Fish has fallen on hard times in recent months.

The owners, Uncle Wong and his wife, are in their 70s and have no children.

Although both of them work at the shop, Uncle Wong is the “sole breadwinner”, and it falls on him to pay all their bills.

Auntie Wong, however, falls sometimes as her legs are not well, Bellebelle Metta Amulet said.

They have had “zero income” recently.

“I believe social media might help the both of them to overcome their hard time,” Bellebelle Metta Amulet added in the post.

Outpouring of support from social media

The post ended up getting over a thousand shares, with many sharing to help out this elderly couple.

The OP even went down to the shop with their kids to support them.

“Just visit Uncle Wong with my kids . . . Uncle Wong really appreciated [the help] from social media.”

Others vouch for Uncle Wong’s services, one of them saying he is super friendly and runs the shop all by himself.

According to a comment, the shop is open six days a week from 7am to 2pm, Tuesdays to Sundays.

If you’d like to head down to support Uncle and Auntie Wong, here are the deets:

Wong’s Fancy Fish

Address: Level 2, 209 Hougang St 21, Singapore 530209

Opening hours: Tuesdays to Sundays, 7am to 2pm

Nearest MRT station: Kovan

Although many go to the market for food and groceries, they may not spot the aquarium shop.

Hopefully, with the power of social media, the couple can keep the shop going.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps and Foursquare.