39 Kpod abusers have started or will start rehab this week, 5 more pending investigation

Kpod abusers to undergo rehab with IMH or social service agencies: HSA

39 individuals who were found to have abused drug-laced e-vaporisers, known as ‘Kpods’, have started or will start rehabilitation this week.

Five more are pending investigation, said the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) in a press release on Saturday (27 Sept).

These 44 individuals were caught for vape-related offences between 1 Sept and 21 Sept, HSA said.

They were subsequently confirmed to possess Kpods.

Nine more suspected Kpod abusers are pending test results.

12 others were suspected of abusing Kpods, but their vapes were found not to contain etomidate, the main drug in these devices.

3 Kpod abusers have started rehab

Out of the 39 Kpod abusers, three of them have already started rehab with the Institute of Mental Health (IMH), or social service agencies (SSAs) under the Ministry of Social and Family Development’s Youth Enhanced Supervision Scheme programme.

The remaining 36 are expected to start their rehab this week, HSA said.

The rehab programme focuses on education, counselling, and support to help abusers overcome their addiction.

It will include individual sessions as well as group and family sessions for them to share their experiences and learn coping techniques.

Kpod abusers face prosecution if they don’t report for rehab

Under the stiffer penalties for vaping-related offences that came into force on 1 Sept, Kpod abusers are now required to attend up to six months of rehabilitation at IMH or SSAs.

They will face prosecution if they fail to report for interviews and rehab, HSA said.

Second-time offenders will be arrested and subjected to investigation and urine-testing, as well as mandatory supervision for six months, which includes drug testing and rehab.

Third-time offenders who are 16 years and older will undergo a 12-month regime that includes detention at the Drug Rehabilitation Centre in Changi Prison.

656 caught for vaping-related offences

HSA also updated that a total of 656 individuals had been caught for vaping-related offences in the first three weeks of this month.

However, 1,050 cases of vaping activities were reported through HSA’s online reporting form and hotlines.

34 of these cases were related to suspected Kpod abuse, with six people eventually found to possess suspected Kpods.

Additionally, one person was nabbed for suspected Kpod trafficking, while 27 were suspected of smuggling of regular vapes.

These 27 cases were detected at the airport, checkpoints or cruise centres.

More than 25,000 e-vaporisers and related components were seized from 1 Sept to 21 Sept.

4 more charges for 1st alleged Kpod trafficker

HSA also noted that Derek Khor Boon Chun, the first-ever person to be charged for Kpod trafficking, has been slapped with four additional charges.

These charges are in relation to alleged consumption of etomidate, and alleged possession of an etomidate vape pod and vapes.

The 40-year-old is currently out on bail.

Importers of Kpods face three to 20 years in prison and five to 15 strokes of the cane, while sellers and distributors of Kpods face two to 10 years in prison and two to five strokes of the cane.

