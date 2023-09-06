M’sian Woman Robbed In Shopping Mall Toilet At Night, Beaten Till She Requires Plastic Surgery

Malaysian Woman Violently Robbed In Shopping Mall Toilet, Requires Plastic Surgery For Injuries

A Malaysian woman in Kuching, Sarawak, was the victim of a robbery in a shopping mall toilet.

The robbers assaulted her and then stole her valuables at around 3am on Saturday (2 Sep)

In addition, they violently attacked her to the point that she required plastic surgery.

Police arrested the two suspects within 24 hours of the robbery.

Malaysian woman robbed and beaten in shopping mall toilet

According to The Borneo Post, the incident took place at around 3.53am on 2 Sep.

China Press reports that the victim entered a shopping mall toilet in Kuching where the two 19-year-old suspects robbed her. Acting Kuching district police chief Merbin Lisa said that the robbers took her gold jewellery and mobile phone.

In addition, they violently beat the 24-year-old victim into unconsciousness. Her boyfriend subsequently found her badly injured in the toilet.

Afterwards, they contacted the police at 3.53am, according to The Borneo Post.

A message, allegedly from the victim’s friend, circulated on local WhatsApp groups. The message claimed that the victim’s face was badly injured from the attack and the robbers had broken her nose.

A doctor at the hospital told her that the facial injuries required plastic surgery to fix.

The message’s English translation mistakenly used male pronouns to describe the female victim.

Nevertheless, the message warned the public to be careful when dining in the local area. It especially stressed that nobody should go to the bathroom or car park alone while there.

Police arrested robbers within 24 hours

The police allegedly arrested the two robbers near the scene of the incident within 24 hours. They also seized a gold ring, two gold chains, and a luxury handbag from the suspects.

The suspects had no previous criminal record and also tested negative for drugs.

For voluntarily causing hurt in committing a robbery, the police investigated the case under Section 394 of the Penal Code.

The two suspects face up to 20 years’ jail, and possibly a fine or caning.

Last month in Kuching, a burglar returned to the scene of a crime with a parang after a victim offered a reward for his capture.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from The Dropout Diaries and China Press. Image on the left is for illustration purposes only.