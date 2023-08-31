M’sia Shopkeeper Offers S$2,600 Reward For Capture Of Thief, Unhappy Culprit Returns With Parang

Angry Thief Returns To Crime Scene With Parang After Shop Owner Offers Reward For Arrest

Social media can be a useful tool for finding information or help for solving an issue.

After falling victim to several burglaries, a shopkeeper in Malaysia decided to create a Facebook post to tackle the problem.

In the post, he posted CCTV stills of the burglars’ faces and offered a reward of RM8,888 (S$2,600) for their capture.

One of the thieves saw the footage and became so furious that he returned to the scene of the crime armed with a parang.

Fortunately, his suspicious behaviour caught the attention of others, who called the police. He has since been arrested and investigations are ongoing.

Owner offers reward for captured thieves

According to the shop owner’s Facebook post, which was also shared on the HighLight Kuching page, thieves broke into his store along Jalan Stephen Yong in Kuching, Sarawak on two occasions.

They made their first haul last Friday (25 Aug) and returned for round two on Monday (28 Aug).

Frustrated, the owner decided to seek the internet’s help to find the culprits.

The owner posted CCTV images showing the faces of two of the thieves.

One of the thieves appeared to be balding and was wearing an orange vest, while the other was in a hoodie and cap.

He also provided photos of the thieves’ car.

The owner announced that he was offering a reward of RM8,888 (S$2,600) for information leading to the capture of each thief.

Angry thief returns armed with parang

According to China Press, one of the thieves — the bald one — caught wind of the post and was clearly unhappy about it.

Armed with a parang, he made his way back to the scene of the crime alone on Tuesday (29 Aug) to seek revenge on the owner.

The thief arrived at Jalan Stephen Yong at around 11pm, but his behaviour aroused the suspicion of those in the area.

A security guard and several brave members of the public subdued the man, finding the parang in his bag.

Police rushed to the scene and arrested the 26-year-old suspect.

He resisted arrest fiercely, resulting in him suffering injuries to his head and body. Police subsequently sent him to a hospital for treatment.

The thief eventually confessed to wanting vengeance against the shop owner after seeing the latter’s Facebook post.

In a comment on his original post, the shop owner updated that the bald thief had been arrested.

As it turns out, there were more than just two thieves involved.

He added that the other thief in the hoodie and four others remain at large. Once again, he reiterated that he would award RM8,888 (S$2,600) for the capture of each thief.

The police invoked Section 6 of the Corrosive and Explosive Substances and Offensive Weapons Act 1958 to detain and investigate the parang-armed suspect.

Investigations are currently ongoing.

Featured image adapted from Facebook and HighLight Kuching on Facebook.