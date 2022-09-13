S’pore Fitness Studio ‘Disappears’ Overnight With Website Deleted, Instructors & Members Uninformed

Kyklos Fitness Studio Shuts Down Abruptly

In a tough economy, sudden store closures are not unheard of. But such incidents bring great inconvenience for their customers, especially when package deals are involved.

On Tuesday (13 Sep), a woman, who goes by Kaya on TikTok, shared in a video that she signed up for a ClassPass lesson with Kyklos Studio in Little India.

The class was scheduled on 12 Sep at 7.15pm. However, when she arrived, she found that there was something amiss.

Although there was equipment laid out, the studio’s air-con was off, and there was no instructor present.

After waiting for 20 minutes, Kaya tried to contact the management by calling and sending a WhatsApp message to the studio’s number, but there was no reply.

Eventually, she gave up and went home.

Fitness studio allegedly closes overnight

The woman felt the entire situation was fishy. So she searched for Kyklos Studio on ClassPass.

Kaya found that they had a 4.7-star rating out of 5 and over a hundred reviews. On Google Reviews, they had a 4.8 rating.

Although the studio had seemingly promising ratings, she noticed that the latest review wrote, “The studio just went MIA overnight”.

According to the review, the studio’s Instagram and website have been deleted. Kyklos Studio has also been removed from the third-party app Mindbody.

Urging others not to believe the 5-star ratings, the reviewer shared that she had bought a pass with the studio and has yet to be refunded.

True enough, when Kaya did her own research, she found that the studio’s Instagram was deleted. Their website has been made private.

While Kyklos Studio is still uncontactable, their app, where customers book lessons, is still up and running.

A check on Google Reviews showed that Kyklos Studio’s rating has now fallen to 4.6.

One recent reviewer wrote that they had signed up for the same 7.15pm class as Kaya via ClassPass. Six of them turned up only to find that the studio was closed.

ClassPass has since granted Kaya a refund of her credits, but she uploaded the TikTok video in the hope of warning others about the studio’s closure.

Kaya shared with MS News that it was her first time booking a class with Kyklos Studio. But another girl who was present on 12 Sep said she had just attended a class there last week and everything seemed normal.

On 10 Sep, another customer went for a spin class with Kyklos Studio and did not note anything out of the ordinary.

Kyklos Studio previously known as X Fitness

According to ClassPass, Kyklos Studio conducts yoga lessons at an outlet in Tekka Place, and spin classes at Gr.ID mall along Selegie Road.

Most studio members MS News spoke to said Kyklos Studio was previously known as X Fitness. The name change happened after a rebranding exercise.

They also noted that prior to that, X Fitness was once named X Spin Club, the studio that previously drew flak for its poor customer service. It closed down abruptly after the saga.

While it is unclear when the Kyklos rebranding was official, those who attended their lessons say it was “recent”.

The studio’s oldest review was left only 16 days ago.

Customer allegedly kicked out of spin class

Despite numerous renames, the studio’s operations weren’t entirely smooth sailing.

After her poor experience in her spin class on 4 Sep, Candice took to Instagram to advise against joining their classes.

Candice said her instructor was rude and accused her and her friends of disrupting the flow of the class. 30 minutes into the class, he allegedly demanded they “get the f**k out” of the studio.

She felt unsafe as he was hurling vulgarities at them even after they apologised, not knowing what they did wrong.

The commotion was witnessed by other members who were present. Anna, who was in the class, confirmed the incident with MS News.

Having booked her class via ClassPass, Candice penned a formal complaint to ClassPass.

In her email seen by MS News, she shared her worry about her privacy and safety, claiming that the instructor was known for digging out the personal information of unhappy customers.

Candice also previously noted that her instructor was the owner of the studio.

ClassPass later refunded Candice for the lesson and passed her feedback along to the Kyklos ClassPass account manager.

When Candice left a review on Kyklos Studio’s ClassPass site, the studio responded that it was likely a “misunderstanding”.

Customers left with credits in their passes

In Candice’s Instagram post, she attached past reviews of the said instructor, all sharing similar sentiments about his “rude” attitude.

One customer, Lynn, shared that she sent a WhatsApp message to the owners about booking a class on 14 Sep, but the message was not read. Her efforts to call Kyklos studio were also in vain.

She later spoke to Gr.ID mall’s management staff, who told her that they were currently investigating the matter.

Lynn, like many others, had signed and paid for packages with Kyklos Studio.

Anna, who witnessed the commotion involving Candice on 4 Sep, had purchased 52 classes with the studio for S$600. As of now, she has 42 classes left in her account.

Two others also shared with MS News that they still had up to 53 credits at Kyklos Studio.

While many had tried to contact the owners, their messages and calls have gone unanswered.

Kyklos Studio instructors also in the dark

As the owners were uncontactable, some members turned to the instructors instead. Unfortunately, the instructors were also in the dark.

One instructor, Kate, said it all happened so suddenly, and they were all confused and clueless about what they should do.

She shared with MS News that she had sent messages to the Kyklos staff chat as well as both owners asking for updates but did not get a reply.

Instructors have also been put in a tough spot as customers have been asking them for updates as well.

An ex-instructor with X-Fitness, Jessica, revealed that the owner had previously considered closing the studio. He seemingly threatened to do so in a conversation over text.

At the time of writing, both employees and customers have yet to hear from the studio owners.

However, Google now indicates that Kyklos Studio is ‘permanently closed’.

At the time of writing, at least five aggrieved members told MS News that they had lodged a police report.

MS News has also reached out to ClassPass for comment.

