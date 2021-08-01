Lady Makes Appeal On Facebook To Reunite With Long-Lost Aunt

Back in the day, it wasn’t easy to find a relative if you’d lost contact with them. Technology wasn’t so advanced, after all.

Now with the advent of social media, families can seek out long-lost relatives even when they’re separated by borders or continents.

A lady is now appealing to Facebook for help to meet her long-lost aunt that her family lost contact with at least 25 years ago.

Lady seeks long-lost aunt whom she’s never met

The lady, who goes by Winnie Shim on Facebook, said that she’s looking for her aunt whom she’s never met.

Her aunt’s name is Teo May Hoon or Zhang Meiyun (张美雲) in Chinese.

Ms Shim has 2 pictures of Ms Teo, which she said were taken when she was around 13 or 14 with her late grandmother.

Ms Teo appears to have a mole on her chin area.

She should be around 42 this year.

However, the last that the family has heard from Ms Teo was at least 25 years ago.

She apparently used to stay at Pasir Ris, although of course, it’s difficult to tell if she still does today.

Hope for family to be reunited with help of social media

It’s not uncommon for people to have relatives that they’ve never met.

Although we don’t know why the family has lost contact with Ms Teo, it’s never too late for a reunion.

The power of social media has been harnessed on countless occasions to help reunite family and pets.

Here’s hoping that the magic of this connectivity will help Ms Shim and her family meet Ms Teo.

If you have any information, you can contact Ms Shim on Facebook.

