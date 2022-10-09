Lamborghini Convoy Flags Off At One Punggol, Giving 65 Kids Joyrides For Children’s Day

Lamborghini Convoy Celebrates Grand Opening Of One Punggol With Roaring Start

After years of construction, One Punggol Community Centre finally opened to the public on Sunday (9 Oct).

To mark the occasion, a convoy of Lamborghinis flagged off to the delight of spectators.

Inside the Lamborghinis were 65 children, who were given joyrides for Children’s Day.

Lamborghini convoy at One Punggol only till 12.30pm

Photos of the impressive sight were shared in a Facebook post by One Punggol on Sunday morning, the day of the hub’s grand opening.

They said the line-up of multi-coloured Lamborghinis would be there till 12.30pm only.

If Punggol residents wanted to catch sight of them, they should hurry.

Lamborghini convoy gives roaring start to One Punggol

Of course, the supercars didn’t just stay still.

They gave One Punggol’s opening a “roaring start” by flagging off in its driveway, said Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean, who was at the ceremony as MP for Pasir-Ris Punggol GRC.

The video he posted on Facebook showed the Lamborghinis revving their engines and moving off in front of the excited crowd.

Another video posted by One Punggol revealed that it was Senior Minister of State Janil Puthucheary, also an MP for Pasir Ris-Punggol, who flagged the cars off, in a scene reminiscent of the just-concluded F1 Singapore Grand Prix.

65 kids get Lamborghini joyride

Not only did the Lamborghinis set One Punggol abuzz, they also gave Punggol children a memorable experience.

According to an Instagram story posted by Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong, the convoy also served as a Children’s Day treat.

A total of 65 kids got a chance to do what many adults have never done — take a joyride in a Lamborghini.

As each car flagged off, a happy child could be seen smiling and waving from the front passenger seat.

Joyrides offered by Lamborghini Club members

Mr Teo said in his Facebook post that the Lamborghinis were provided by members of the Lamborghini Club.

They have “contributed generously” to One Punggol over the past ten years, he added.

The club also offered to take the kids on joyrides.

A one-stop hub now open

The long-awaited opening of One Punggol means the estate now has a one-stop hub that offers a multitude of facilities for residents, such as a multi-purpose hall, futsal court and more.

For example, it will house Punggol’s first hawker centre, a childcare and senior care centre. It will also house the five-storey Punggol Regional Library, dubbed Singapore’s first fully inclusive library.

In addition, a ServiceSG Centre has already begun operating there, for Singaporeans to access more than 400 services from 20 government agencies all under a single roof.

For more information on One Punggol Hub, you can visit their Facebook page here.

More exciting than F1

Though the Singapore Grand Prix was just last weekend, it seems Singaporeans haven’t had enough of fast cars.

In fact, those who didn’t attend the F1 might have found the convoy at One Punggol more exciting.

Not only did they get to see many cars up close, but their kids also had the pleasure of being driven in them.

Surely that’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience they’ll treasure fondly throughout their lives.

