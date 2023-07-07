Toa Payoh Landlord Steals Tenant’s Underwear & Masturbates In Her Room, Gets Caught On Camera

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Landlord Steals Tenant’s Underwear & Masturbates, Actions Caught On Security Camera

Recently, a landlord was caught on camera for stealing his tenant’s underwear. He had even used it to masturbate.

The tenant reportedly witnessed the incident in real time through the security camera in her room.

She has since reported the issue to the police. However, the landlord refused to apologise, and is unwilling to return her the deposit and rent for the room.

He waited for her to leave the room before stealing her underwear

According to Shin Min Daily News, the incident took place on 17 May in a third-floor unit of Block 251 Kim Keat Link.

The tenant had left the house that day to go to work.

Upon seeing that she had left, her landlord took the opportunity to sneak into her room.

He then rummaged around to find her underwear and started to masturbate.

Little did he know, his tenant was watching the entire scene unfold in real-time.

As the tenant had a security camera with a mobile sensor installed in her room, she witnessed the entire scene.

The tenant was in the office when her phone application alerted her that someone had entered her room.

Shin Min Daily News reported that she broke down crying and was at a loss as to what to do.

Furthermore, she did not have the landlord’s contact, and thus was unable to stop him from continuing his actions.

Installed security camera to keep an eye on their room

The tenant had heard rumours from previous tenants when she and her boyfriend first moved in last year June.

They mentioned that the landlord had brought in strangers to look at the room when the tenants were not home.

Thus, Shin Min Daily News reported that she installed the security camera to keep an eye on her room whenever she left the house.

Landlord refused to apologise and refund the tenant

Since the incident, the tenant has not returned to her room.

According to Shin Min Daily News, both the tenant and her boyfriend have also lodged a police report against the landlord.

The police are currently investigating the matter.

That said, the landlord has yet to apologise to the victim.

He also refused to return them their deposit and rent worth S$1,900.

Thankfully, the pair has found a new place to stay at. The other tenants residing in the same flat have also vacated the unit after hearing about the incident.

Traumatising incident for the tenant

According to Shin Min Daily News, the incident was highly traumatic for the tenant.

She shared that she has been suffering from nightmares and breakdowns.

While she is currently seeing a psychiatrist, the tenant shared that she will no longer dare to live with a male landlord in the future.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News and Google Maps.