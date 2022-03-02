Lawrence Wong Warns Against Anti-Foreigner Sentiments In His Budget Round-Up Speech

Since Covid-19 struck, xenophobic and racist sentiments have come into sharp focus in Singapore, no thanks to several high-profile racially motivated assaults in the last 2 years.

During the Budget round-up speech on Wednesday (2 Mar), Finance Minister Lawrence Wong cautioned Singaporeans against letting anti-foreigner sentiments take root here.

He also warned that our nation should not give the impression that it is increasingly inward-looking as Singapore must remain connected to the world.

Lawrence Wong says Singapore cannot allow anti-foreigner views to take root

Rounding up Budget 2022, Finance Minister Lawrence Wong responded to points emphasised by MPs on the subject of global competitiveness and how Singapore must stay connected to the world.

He stressed,

This is not just an option. This is essential, even existential for us.

Hence, he said we must never let anti-foreigner views take root here or give the impression that Singapore was becoming more inward-looking.

Minister Wong cautioned some in the house, who have been “shrill” on the matter. He said if global investors deemed Singapore to be less welcoming of foreigners, Singapore would become “less attractive” to them.

And ultimately, “ordinary Singaporeans” will end up suffering the most.

Should they make such conclusions about Singapore, “ordinary Singaporeans” would end up suffering the most.

Singapore welcomes foreign workers of the right calibre

The Finance Minister also touched on foreign worker policies recently announced in the Budget 2022.

Described as “careful” and “calibrated adjustments”, he said the measures do not represent a sudden shift in policy.

Instead, the latest changes are designed to ensure foreign workers coming into Singapore are of the “right calibre” and can complement our local workforce.

Minister Wong added that foreign workers and professionals remain a key part of our economy and competitiveness.

As such, Singapore would continue to welcome “committed foreigners” who have the capabilities and share common values to hop aboard the ship as we sail towards “the next phase of our Singapore story”.

Singapore must remain open & connected globally

Anto-foreigner and xenophobic sentiments have certainly been ignited throughout the pandemic.

While being open to the world surely entails intensified competition, citizens should evaluate objectively the benefits that Singapore stands to reap.

We hope Singaporeans will continue to welcome our friends from overseas so that the country can continue to prosper in a post-pandemic world.

