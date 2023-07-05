DPM Lawrence Wong Plays Basketball At Suntec, Onlooker Tells Other Player Not To ‘Bully My Minister’

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

DPM Lawrence Wong Spotted Playing Basketball At Suntec During Olympics Esports Week

Apart from being involved in politics, Singapore politicians also dabble in other activities like sports and games.

While Minister Josephine Teo had previously shared about her younger days as a basketball athlete, another political figure who seemingly enjoys sports is Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) Lawrence Wong.

During the Olympics Esports Week, Mr Wong was spotted playing basketball at the event venue at Suntec City.

Humorously enough, an onlooker shouted at Wong’s opponent, telling him, “Don’t bully my minister!”

DPM Lawrence Wong goes head-to-head with another player in a basketball match

The video starts off with a one-versus-one basketball match between Wong and another player.

Wong attempts to block his younger counterpart, standing in front of him as he dribbles the ball.

However, the quick-witted opponent chooses to shoot from his spot. As Wong jumps in an attempt to defend, the ball flies over his head and into the net.

Onlooker cheers for DPM Lawrence Wong

Clearly impressed, Wong gives his opponent a high-five in approval.

However, an onlooker was disappointed that Wong had lost a point. He then shouted at Wong’s opponent,

Don’t bully my minister!

Hearing this, some other viewers laughed at the hilarious comment.

After which, it was now Wong’s turn to score. Perhaps hearing the onlooker’s comment, the opponent pretends to fall down as Wong dribbles forward.

Seeing this, Wong pointed and laughed at his opponent’s stellar acting skills, before dribbling forward and shooting the ball into the hoop seamlessly.

When Wong scored, onlookers roared with cheers for the minister.

DPM Wong subsequently moved over and gave his opponent another high-five as they left the area.

Netizens compliment his basketball skills

Many netizens have since left comments complimenting the Finance Minister and his basketball skills.

However, some seemingly have their agendas for doing so, such as having a better chance at securing a BTO or more Edusave funds.

One of them even used a pun referencing star basketball player Lebron James to compliment Wong.

Whether his opponent went easy on him, Wong sure looked like he was having lots of fun.

