S’pore Will Focus On Developing Local Workers But Also Has To Stay Open: Lawrence Wong

Singapore’s Twin Strategy Is To Develop Locals While Remaining Open: Lawrence Wong

Speaking at the Singapore Economic Policy Forum on Monday (17 Oct), Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) Lawrence Wong said developing locals is a strategy alongside opening up to the global economy.

This will mean bringing in skilled workers while also developing the ones here, he said.

Singapore cannot afford to be overly restrictive as it may prompt global companies to move elsewhere.

Lawrence Wong says Singapore must remain open to grow economy

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), Mr Wong said that Singapore aims to stay open and connected to the world. This is “existential” as the country has no natural resources.

Addressing sentiments that Singapore should reduce the number of foreigners working here so that more Singaporeans can have jobs, he called the argument “fatally flawed”.

“If our policies become overly restrictive, global companies based here will simply find other places to operate in — places with larger markets or larger pools of expertise,” he explained.

This would cause the economy to contract, causing “far worse problems”, and Singaporeans will eventually pay the price.

Thus, attracting the best companies and top talent to Singapore alongside developing locals is the strategy the Government is going with.

How to develop locals

Mr Wong then mentioned some ways Singapore will support its local workers.

For example, it will continually update its manpower policies and rules to manage the flow of work pass holders and to ensure that they are of the right calibre.

Employers will also be monitored to adopt fair employment practices. Workplace discrimination will be strongly dealt with as well.

In addition, there will be more investments in skills training, with a focus on developing more Singaporean specialists and leaders across every sector.

But this will require extensive training for a majority of workers, either to stay relevant or pivot to new sectors.

Those who are at a higher risk of career disruption, such as mid-career workers in their 40s to 50s, will hopefully get more time to train.

All this will require building a better SkillsFuture system.

More fluidity in education

Meanwhile, helping different groups flourish is also a goal.

This begins with education. Streaming will be phased out by 2024, making the school system more flexible.

Technical roles will also be more valued by tightening foreign worker quotas, increasing their salary thresholds, and raising lower-wage workers’ salaries.

More investments will also be put into the quality of vocational instruction, and Mr Wong emphasised the need to value hands-on work as well as social work across the economy.

Singaporeans have a part to play too.

They, Mr Wong said, must “be willing to pay more, and bear the higher cost of goods and services delivered by our fellow workers in these different sectors and occupations.”

Society should also “move away from preconceptions that academic success should be prized above all others” and “respect those who labour with their hands and hearts”.

While Mr Wong acknowledged that this can only happen with a fundamental mindset shift that won’t be easy, he remains optimistic.

“I am confident that we can expand the possibilities for fulfilment and success for every generation of Singaporeans,” he said.

This is the great task of nation-building that falls upon our shoulders. And this is the Singapore that I hope to see in my lifetime.

Featured image adapted from Lawrence Wong on Facebook.