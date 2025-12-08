PM Wong’s signed guitar fetches S$650K at charity auction, won by Forrest Li’s company

PM Lawrence Wong’s signed guitar fetches S$650,000, opening musical doors for 600 youths

A guitar signed by Prime Minister (PM) Lawrence Wong has been auctioned for S$650,000, with tech conglomerate Sea Limited placing the winning bid.

The Music Society, Singapore (SGMUSO) described it as “one of Singapore’s most significant philanthropic contributions to a youth arts initiative this year”.

The proceeds will fund music education for 600 youths aged 13 to 19 from underserved backgrounds.

Each participant will receive a brand new acoustic guitar, alongside structured lessons led by professional instructors.

They will also receive mentorship from local musicians and opportunities to perform at public platforms, including the Sing60 Music Festival.

Forrest Li, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Sea Limited, said the guitar holds special significance for the company as it reflects a shared belief that young people should have space to explore and express themselves through music.

He added that supporting Gift-a-Guitar is their way of encouraging that growth, and that the company is pleased to contribute to the development of young musicians in the community.

A gift rooted in PM Wong’s own musical journey

PM Wong, an avid guitarist for more than four decades, donated and signed the instrument earlier this year in support of Gift-a-Guitar, a national movement by The Rice Company Limited (TRCL) and SGMUSO under the SG60 celebrations.

He has spoken often about how music shaped his formative years, and how receiving a guitar from his father as a birthday present sparked a lifelong passion.

Gift-a-Guitar aims to pass on that same spark, particularly to teenagers who may not have the means to begin their musical journey.

The S$650,000 winning bid marks a strong start for the initiative. More guitars donated by musicians, artists, and organisations — including JJ Lin and Benjamin Kheng — will be exhibited and auctioned later this year.

Young musicians take the stage for the first time

At the Sing60 Music Festival on Saturday and Sunday (6 and 7 Dec), Gift-a-Guitar participants took to the stage for their debut performances.

Supported by musicians such as Awi Rafael and Danny Loong, the showcase offered a glimpse of how access, guidance, and encouragement can transform young talent.

Santhiya Subra, Head of Arts and Community at TRCL, noted that music provides young people with a structured avenue for self-expression while helping them build important life skills.

She added that the support received strengthens their collective efforts to ensure every young person has the chance to learn and participate meaningfully in the arts.

