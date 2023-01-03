Lawrence Wong Wishes Students A Happy 1st Week Of School, Reminds Them To Chase Their Dreams

Lawrence Wong Says Education System Designed To Help Students Explore Interests & Chase Their Dreams

It’s a brand new year and another batch of kindergarteners is readying themselves to embark on a new schooling journey in primary school.

On Monday (2 Jan), just before schools reopened, Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) Lawrence Wong took to Facebook to wish them a happy first week of school.

He then reminded children to find their passions and keep chasing their dreams, no matter what that may be.

Lawrence Wong urges students to chase their dreams

Mr Wong opened the video by wishing everyone a happy new year, sharing that it will soon be the first day of school for Primary 1 children on Tuesday (3 Jan).

Reflecting on his own educational journey, he shared that he never really thought about what he wanted to be in the future at that time.

But from a young age, it was instilled in him to be conscientious and responsible.

Mr Wong said he always put his best foot forward in everything he did, and that mindset led him to a lifelong calling in public service.

He then urged all children to remember to keep chasing their dreams, no matter what they want to be.

Find the passion in whatever you do and keep on learning and improving at it.

Mr Wong concluded the video by wishing students all the best in the new school year ahead.

In his caption, he elaborated that children should keep pursuing what gives them meaning and purpose.

Singapore’s education system, he said, is designed to help children grow and explore new interests.

It is also an investment to build a brighter future for all of them.

Kindergarteners share their aspirations

Mr Wong’s video then cuts to students from a MOE kindergarten sharing their future aspirations.

While some were understandably still unsure, others had high aspirations like being an engineer, a doctor, and a football player.

But it truly showcased how diverse the dreams of our young ones were when some also mentioned wanting to be a kite-flyer, a racer, and a police officer.

Whatever their dreams may be, MS News wishes all students, especially the new Primary 1 students, all the best as they start their new school year today.

