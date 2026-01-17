S’poreans look for integrity & courage in next LO, some hope it will be Jamus Lim, Dennis Tan or He Ting Ru

A ‘hot potato’ role: S’poreans share hopes for next LO after Pritam Singh’s exit

When Prime Minister (PM) Lawrence Wong announced on Thursday (15 Jan) that Mr Pritam Singh would cease to be Leader of the Opposition (LO) with immediate effect, it marked a turning point for Singapore’s opposition politics.

In a Facebook post, PM Wong said Parliament had voted to express regret over Mr Singh’s conduct, adding that his criminal convictions — and Parliament’s view of his unsuitability — made it “no longer tenable” for him to continue as LO.

He added that the Workers’ Party (WP) had been invited to nominate another elected Member of Parliament (MP) who could meet the “high standards expected of this office”.

As the position now stands vacant, Singaporeans interviewed by MS News said the moment feels heavy.

While some are still grappling with the news, others are already looking ahead, asking who might be able to shoulder a role that several described as unforgiving.

Integrity, honesty and courage still top the list

For one semi-retired Singaporean man in his 60s, the next LO must first be someone Singaporeans can trust.

“I think the person, first and foremost, must have the integrity and honesty to lead,” he said.

“Secondly, his mind must be towards serving Singaporeans of all races and all backgrounds.”

Others stressed that the role demands more than policy expertise.

“Courage for starters, conviction, passion, and 100% commitment,” said a consultant in her 40s.

The semi-retiree also told MS News that the next LO should ensure that recent history does not repeat itself.

“The LO should also be someone who will screen through their candidates for the next GE,” he said.

“Otherwise, you have an unsuitable candidate who spoils the whole boat, then people suffer. And your image suffers too.”

Reflecting on the pressures of the position, the consultant added that it is a “hot potato seat”.

“I don’t envy anyone who’s in a position like that,” she said.

Some feel Pritam Singh is still ‘irreplaceable’

While Singaporeans acknowledge the need for a successor, several said Mr Singh’s impact would be hard to replicate.

“I personally think Pritam Singh is irreplaceable. He’s been a very good leader of opposition,” the consultant said. “He has a heart for the people.”

When asked what qualities Mr Singh embodied, she replied simply, “Mr Singh was intelligent, and he was very, very brave. And I can’t stress the courage more”.

Jamus Lim and He Ting Ru frequently named

Despite the uncertainty, certain names surfaced repeatedly.

The semi-retiree said Jamus Lim would be “well-suited” for the role, citing his parliamentary performances and qualifications.

A real estate agent in her 60s echoed this view, saying, “He’s an eloquent speaker, and he can speak for the people and represent the people”.

Others pointed to WP MP He Ting Ru, describing her as calm and composed.

“If you really would have me choose… He Ting Ru is good. She’s very level-headed, very measured,” said one insurance agent, who described being blown away by her speeches when she first entered parliament.

A woman in her early 30s working in the media industry also named her, saying, “I think she can be in line to replace Mr Pritam Singh”.

“I think we just need a female to lead the opposition party.”

Dennis Tan seen as a steady, service-driven option

Meanwhile, Dennis Tan is also one candidate that some have their eyes on.

A communications professional in her mid-20s believes that many Singaporeans quietly regard the WP MP for Hougang SMC as “reliable”.

She particularly pointed out his dedicated constituency work and strong ground presence.

Furthermore, his consistent advocacy in Parliament — particularly for vulnerable groups and smaller organisations such as clans — has helped amplify voices that may otherwise be overlooked.

In her view, Mr Tan’s professional background as a seasoned lawyer also gives him credibility, especially at a time when legal standards and accountability are under close public scrutiny.

“I feel like he’s not in the public eye much and does not have as much media attention,” she said.

“But I think he has long-term on-the-ground effort to build a strong alternative political voice in Singapore, even if he does not attract as much attention online.”

Gen Z: Relatability still matters

For younger Singaporeans, politics can feel distant — but not irrelevant.

A Gen Z interviewee in her early 20s candidly admitted that as someone who does not keep up with political news, Jamus Lim felt the most familiar.

“He seems more relatable. He seems more fun,” she said.

She added that many in her generation encounter politicians through memes and social media rather than policy debates, at least for now.

“Maybe because also we’re still young and we’re still growing up,” she said, explaining that deeper engagement often comes later.

A difficult job, but one Singaporeans still care about

Across age groups, there was broad agreement that the next LO must know when to push — and when to pause.

“When there’s time to be outspoken, be outspoken. When it’s time to be measured, be measured,” one respondent said.

Another added that humility matters just as much as confidence, stressing that the LO must be “in communion” with the people.

As the Workers’ Party prepares to nominate its next Leader of the Opposition, Singaporeans appear to be watching closely — not just to see who will take the seat, but whether they can live up to the integrity, courage and resilience the role now demands.

