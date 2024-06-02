Lee Hsien Loong calls out AI video of him promoting an investment scam In a Facebook post on 2 June, Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong denounced a deepfake video circulating on social media that falsely depicted him promoting an investment scam. The ad, which appeared to feature the senior minister, asked viewers to sign up for an investment product that promises guaranteed returns. The scammers had replicated SM Lee’s voice and overlaid the fake audio onto actual footage of his National Day Message from last year, synchronizing his mouth movements with the audio. “The video is not real,” SM Lee wrote in his post.

Public urged not to believe investment ads featuring public officials

SM Lee expressed concern about the rapid advancements in AI and deepfake technology.

“This is extremely worrying: people watching the video may be fooled into thinking that I really said those words,” he wrote.

He reminded the public to be cautious if an offer sounds too good to be true.

“If you see or receive scam ads of me or any other Singapore public office holder promoting an investment product, please do not believe them,” the senior minister added.

Additionally, SM Lee noted that scammers can be reported through the government’s ScamShield Bot on WhatsApp.

SM Lee thanks public for alerting him