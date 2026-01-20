‘One of S’pore’s sons’: SM Lee pays tribute to Liu Thai Ker, honours contributions to HDB & urban planning

SM Lee Hsien Loong mourns Dr Liu Thai Ker’s passing, honours his contributions to Singapore

Senior Minister (SM) Lee Hsien Loong has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Dr Liu Thai Ker, a distinguished architect and urban planner whose work played a pivotal role in shaping the country’s landscape.

Dr Liu died on 18 Jan at the age of 87, after developing complications following a fall about a week earlier.

In a Facebook post on Monday (19 Jan), SM Lee paid tribute to Dr Liu, describing him as someone who “made extraordinary contributions to Singapore’s physical environment”.

Shaping HDB new towns

Dr Liu joined the Housing & Development Board (HDB) in 1969 and later rose to become its Chief Architect and then CEO.

During his tenure, he played a key role in planning and designing HDB new towns and flats, giving them a “distinctive touch”.

Under his leadership, HDB developed “beautiful, modern new towns” that were sensitive to local topography and context. Each town had its own identity and character, supported by a comprehensive range of facilities.

SM Lee noted that these towns blossomed into “comfortable, vibrant communities where people could live, work and play with pride, warmth and identity”.

After leaving HDB, Dr Liu became the Urban Redevelopment Authority’s (URA) first CEO and Chief Planner from 1989 to 1992.

In this role, he played a pivotal part in shaping Singapore’s long-term urban planning framework through the 1991 Concept Plan, which also reflected his vision of Singapore as an island city.

Architectural insight & the SAFTI Military Institute

SM Lee highlighted Dr Liu’s keen eye for architectural design and detail, recalling his involvement in the design and master planning of the SAFTI Military Institute in the 1990s.

Although the project engaged the eminent Italian-American architect Romaldo Giurgola, Dr Liu acted as the client’s advocate, interfacing with the architect, critiquing ideas, and ensuring the design met the Singapore Armed Forces’s (SAF) specific needs.

SM Lee said the resulting design has “stood the test of time”.

Inherited his father’s artistic flair

Beyond architecture, Dr Liu inherited the artistic talent of his father, pioneer artist Liu Kang.

SM Lee fondly recalled: “Every year, I looked forward to receiving his holiday greeting cards, which always featured elegant line drawings of scenes that he had sketched in pencil or ink himself.”

“Thai Ker’s bold vision and architectural gifts have shaped Singapore’s cityscape,” he continued. “They have helped our small island state create the space for our economy to grow, and for our people to live, work, and play in harmony.”

Extending his deepest condolences to Dr Liu’s family, SM Lee concluded that Singapore mourns the loss of “one of our sons”.

