Intention to gazette 38 Oxley Road ‘disrespects Lee Kuan Yew’s legacy’, says Lee Hsien Yang

Lee Kuan Yew wanted 38 Oxley Road demolished in its entirety, says Lee Hsien Yang

Mr Lee Hsien Yang has said the intention to gazette 38 Oxley Road disrespects the legacy of his father, late former prime minister Lee Kuan Yew.

In a Facebook post on Monday (3 Nov) night, the younger son of Mr Lee added that his father had wanted the house “demolished in its entirety”.

Lee Kuan Yew regarded the whole of 38 Oxley Road as private: Hsien Yang

In the post, titled “Statement by Lee Kuan Yew’s Estate”, Mr Lee Hsien Yang said his father regarded his whole house as private.

Thus, he had an “unwavering wish” for it to be demolished in its entirety.

However, he accused the Government of choosing to “trample” on the late Mr Lee’s wish by announcing its intention to gazette the site as a National Monument.

Lee Kuan Yew was opposed to monuments

Mr Lee Hsien Yang pointed out that the Founders’ Memorial, which is set to open in 2028, is already “a huge and expensive” monument.

He noted that his father was “opposed to monuments”, adding:

The PAP (People’s Action Party) disrespects Lee Kuan Yew’s legacy and values by choosing to gazette 38 Oxley Road as a monument.

Gazetting 38 Oxley Road would effectively reject demolition application: Lee Hsien Yang

Mr Lee Hsien Yang had previously said that he had applied for permission to demolish 38 Oxley Road soon after his sister, Dr Lee Wei Ling, passed away in 2024.

Early last month, he said the National Heritage Board (NHB) had not followed up on this, and asked how much longer the Government would take to decide.

Now, he said that an order to gazette 38 Oxley Road as a National Monument would effectively reject the demolition application.

38 Oxley Road buildings may be partially or fully demolished

Earlier on Monday, a statement by the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY) said that an NHB advisory board had found the site “worthy of preservation”.

Acting Minister for Culture, Community and Youth David Neo said he intends to gazette the site as a National Monument.

If a Preservation Order is made, the Government would acquire 38 Oxley Road and convert it into a public space.

All options will be considered, including partial or full demolition of the buildings and structures.

To respect Mr Lee Kuan Yew’s wishes for privacy, all traces of his and his family’s private living spaces will be removed.

Owner of site can submit objections

MCCY said the owner and occupier of the site has been given written notice of its intention to issue a Preservation Order.

The owner of the site is an entity called 38 Oxley Road Pte Ltd that is wholly owned by Mr Lee Hsien Yang, according to Channel NewsAsia (CNA).

It lists Mr Li Huanwu, his second son, as its sole director.

They will be given a reasonable period to submit any objections, MCCY said.

Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong, the older son of Mr Lee Kuan Yew, had no comment to add on the matter, his press secretary told CNA.

SM Lee has recused himself since 2017, the press secretary added.

