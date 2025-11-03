S’pore Govt intends to gazette 38 Oxley Road as National Monument, may be turned into heritage park

National Heritage Board says 38 Oxley Road ‘worthy of preservation’, government intends to gazette as National Monument

The Singapore government has announced its intention to preserve 38 Oxley Road — the former home of the late Mr Lee Kuan Yew — as a National Monument, recognising the site’s historic significance and national importance.

A statement by the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY) on 3 Nov said that the National Heritage Board’s (NHB) Preservation of Sites and Monuments (PSM) Advisory Board had completed its assessment and found the site “worthy of preservation”.

Acting Minister for Culture, Community and Youth David Neo has accepted the recommendation and intends to gazette the site as a National Monument.

Mr Neo said that the place “bore witness to discussions and pivotal decisions that shaped the course of Singapore’s history to become an independent nation”.

Gazetting the late Mr Lee’s home serves to mark its historic significance and national importance, he said, which will “preserve a key part of our independence journey for future generations”.

Govt to preserve 38 Oxley Road into public space, possibly a heritage park

According to the press release, if a Preservation Order is made, the Government intends to acquire 38 Oxley Road to safeguard and preserve it for public interest.

Upon acquisition, the site will be converted into a public space, with one possible outcome being a heritage park.

Authorities clarified that the site cannot be redeveloped for residential, commercial, or private use.

However, preserving the site does not mean keeping all buildings and structures in their current state. The Government has not yet conducted a detailed structural assessment, and all options — from partial to full demolition — remain open.

Officials added that any decision will be made well within the current term of government.

Regardless of the outcome, the Government will respect Mr Lee Kuan Yew’s wishes for privacy by removing all traces of his and his family’s private living spaces.

Formal assessment of site began last year

The assessment process began on 24 Oct 2024, shortly after the passing of Dr Lee Wei Ling — Mr Lee’s daughter, who had been residing at the property.

Just days before, the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) received a demolition application for the building at 38 Oxley Road.

The NHB subsequently launched a formal assessment under the Preservation of Monuments Act (2009) to determine if the site was worthy of national monument status.

The URA has since deferred consideration of the demolition request pending the Government’s decision.

Owner of 38 Oxley Road notified of MCCY’s intention to issue Preservation Order

Additionally, NHB has notified “the site’s owner and occupier” of Mr Neo’s intention to issue a Preservation Order.

Under the law, they will be given a reasonable period to submit objections, which the Minister will review before making a final decision.

If the Preservation Order is issued, the Government will proceed to acquire and convert the site into a public space, potentially transforming it into a heritage park that memorialises its historic role.

