‘How long more will it take?’: Lee Hsien Yang questions delay of 38 Oxley Road outcome

Exactly a year after Dr Lee Wei Ling’s passing, Mr Lee Hsien Yang questioned the government’s delay in deciding the outcome of 38 Oxley Road — the residence of former Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday (9 Oct), Mr Lee asked “how long more will it take” before the Government arrived at a decision.

Having sought permission to demolish the house in 2024, he claimed that the National Heritage Board (NHB) has not provided a follow-up on the matter.

In his post titled ‘Kicking the Can Down the Road’, Mr Lee said he had sought permission to demolish the property shortly after Dr Lee’s passing.

NHB purportedly stated that it would require “several weeks” to carry out an assessment.

However, Mr Lee wrote that there has not been a follow-up.

Mr Lee also referred to events from as far back as 2010.

In 2015, his brother, then-Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said it would be up to “the Government of the day” to decide the house’s outcome.

In 2018, a ministerial committee, convened to consider the future of the property, outlined three proposals:

Retain the property

Retain parts of the property, but demolish the rest

Demolish the property fully, and allow for redevelopment.

However, the committee did not make any recommendations, as no decision was required then.

“It is now October 2025. How long more will it take for the PAP Government to decide?” Mr Lee wrote.

MS News has reached out to the NHB for a statement.

Lee Hsien Yang applied for demolition a week after sister’s death

Last October, Mr Lee Hsien Yang announced that he would be applying for the demolition of the house at 38 Oxley Road.

The announcement came about a week after Dr Lee’s passing, which left Mr Lee as the “only living executor” of founding PM Lee Kuan Yew’s estate.

