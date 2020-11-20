Mrs Lee Suet Fern Suspended For 15 Months Over Misconduct Over Preparation Of Mr Lee Kuan Yew’s Will

Last January, a Disciplinary Tribunal was convened to investigate Mrs Lee Suet Fern’s alleged misconduct while handling her father-in-law Mr Lee Kuan Yew’s final will.

Source

On Friday (20 Nov), a judgement was released, suspending Mrs Lee for a period of 15 months.

Her husband Lee Hsien Yang then took to Facebook to share a media statement released by Mrs Lee, claiming that she disagrees with the verdict and that the case shouldn’t have been initiated to start with.

Source

Mrs Lee Suet Fern suspended over Mr Lee Kuan Yew’s final will

According to The Straits Times (ST), the 15-month suspension came after Mrs Lee was found guilty by the Court of Three Judges of misconduct over the preparation of Mr Lee Kuan Yew’s will.

Source

The Court of Three Judges, however, concluded that there was no implied retainer between the pair and that Mrs Lee did not act dishonestly during their interactions.

Mrs Lee was previously found guilty of improper conduct by a Disciplinary Tribunal in February.

The prominent corporate lawyer appealed the verdict, and the case was referred to the highest disciplinary body for lawyers’ misconduct.

The tribunal had also earlier described the matter as an “unsavoury tale” of how Mr Lee Kuan Yew was persuaded by Mrs Lee and her husband to sign a new will without his usual lawyer’s advice.

Mr Lee Kuan Yew’s final will was reportedly executed in 16 hours.

Mrs Lee Suet Fern disagrees with verdict

Mrs Lee, however, did not agree with the verdict and said in her statement that the case should not have been initiated in the first place.

She also said that the late Lee knew and got what he wanted.

Additionally, Mrs Lee said that Mr Lee could have “easily” made changes to his will if he wanted to — something he had allegedly done previously.

You can read the full statement here.

This is breaking news, stay tuned for more updates.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from YouTube.