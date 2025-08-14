Lee Wei Ling’s ashes scattered in sea off Scotland, Lee Hsien Yang bids final goodbye

Lee Hsien Yang fulfils Lee Wei Ling’s wish for ashes to be scattered in the sea

Mr Lee Hsien Yang has bid his final goodbye to his sister, Dr Lee Wei Ling, by scattering her ashes into the sea.

In a Facebook post on Thursday (14 Aug), Mr Lee said he had scattered her ashes off the coast of Scotland.

Lee Wei Ling’s ashes taken on ‘one last boat ride’

Mr Lee, the youngest child of founding prime minister Lee Kuan Yew, said his late sister had wanted him to scatter her ashes at sea.

To honour her wish, he took her on “one last boat ride”, setting off from Edinburgh, the capital of Scotland.

He bade farewell to her in this way, saying:

Farewell Ling: my principled, steadfast, and indomitable sister.

Siblings have previous history with Scotland

The siblings have a previous history with Scotland, having visited the country on their own when they were students, Mr Lee said.

They toured the countryside and also stayed in Edinburgh, taking in well-known attractions such as Arthur’s Seat and Edinburgh Castle.

Dr Lee subsequently returned to Scotland herself occasionally, for medical exams and hiking in the hills — an activity she loved, Mr Lee added.

Lee Hsien Yang did not return for sister’s wake

Dr Lee passed away at the age of 69 in Singapore on 9 Oct last year, after being diagnosed with progressive supranuclear palsy.

Mr Lee did not return for her wake, but organised it remotely with the help of his second son Huanwu.

Mr Lee and his wife Suet Fern left Singapore sometime in 2022, after an investigation was opened against them for the suspected offence of giving false evidence in judicial proceedings.

The couple have not returned to Singapore since then, not even for the funeral of Mrs Lee’s father in July 2023.

Bloomberg has reported that they are now based in Europe, quoting him as saying that he couldn’t be sure “what the chances are that I will return to Singapore in the foreseeable future”.

Dr Lee’s other brother, Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong, attended her wake with his wife Ho Ching.

Also read: S’porean journalist raises questions on Lee Wei Ling’s passing & revisits debate on Oxley Road House

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Lee Hsien Yang on Facebook and Facebook.