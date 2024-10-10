SM Lee & wife attend Lee Wei Ling’s wake at S’pore Casket, other political figures also seen

SM Lee Hsien & wife Ho Ching seen at Lee Wei Ling’s wake on 10 Oct

Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong, accompanied by his wife Ho Ching, has attended the wake of his younger sister Lee Wei Ling.

According to media reports, the couple were seen entering Singapore Casket along Lavender Street on Thursday (10 Oct) night.

SM Lee, wife & sons visit Lee Wei Ling’s wake

Mr Lee and Mdm Ho were spotted at about 8.30pm, dressed in white, reported Lianhe Zaobao.

Their son Li Hongyi was also with them.

They stayed at the venue for about 10 minutes and didn’t speak to the media.

Mr Lee’s eldest son Li Yipeng had visited the wake earlier that afternoon.

Other political figures also seen at wake

Besides them, other political figures also attended the wake, according to The Straits Times (ST).

They included Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean, MPs Denise Phua and Christopher de Souza and former MP Lily Neo.

Former Workers’ Party MP Leon Perera and Singapore Democratic Party Chairman Paul Tambyah were reportedly also there.

Lee Wei Ling’s wake started at about 2pm

Dr Lee’s wake started on Thursday at about 2pm, her younger brother Lee Hsien Yang shared on Facebook.

Shin Min Daily News reported that tables and chairs were set up outside Singapore Casket at about 1pm, about 20 minutes before Mr Lee Hsien Yang’s second son Li Huanwu arrived.

Mr Lee had earlier said that he would not be attending the wake, but is “organising the funeral remotely” with Huanwu’s help.

Huanwu and youngest brother Shaowu received guests at the memorial hall and invited them to sign a condolence book, Zaobao reported.

Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reported that a wreath sent by Mr Lee, his wife Suet Fern and their sons Shengwu, Huanwu and Shaowu was delivered to Singapore Casket.

The wake ends at 1pm on Saturday (12 Oct), after which Dr Lee will be cremated at Mandai Crematorium at 2.45pm, according to National Environment Agency records quoted by AsiaOne.

Lee Wei Ling’s death sparked sadness across S’pore

Dr Lee, only daughter of Singapore founding Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew, passed away at home on Tuesday (9 Oct) morning.

Her death came four years after she announced that she had been diagnosed with progressive supranuclear palsy — an uncommon brain disorder that causes severe body movement problems and behavioural changes.

It sparked an outpouring of sadness across Singapore, with several bunches of flowers left outside the Lee family home at 38 Oxley Road, where she lived until her death.

Medical colleagues pay tribute to her

In an article on Tuesday, staff at the National Neuroscience Institute, where she was director for 10 years, paid tribute to her.

They said she “always prioritised patients” and was known for her clinical acumen, willingness to teach and her strong character.

However, she was also known for her kindness, they said, adding that she would tell colleagues:

If I don’t take care of you, how are you going to take care of my patients?

Her other medical colleagues have also paid tribute in the form of an obituary in ST.

The University of Singapore medical class of 1978 said their “dear classmate” was “a true friend” who “built her own path marked by integrity and dedication”.

Also read: 5 things to know about Lee Wei Ling, the bold neurologist who spoke her mind

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News on Facebook.