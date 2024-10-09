Lee Hsien Yang not coming back to S’pore for sister Wei Ling’s funeral, but organising it remotely

Lee Hsien Yang asks media not to come for Lee Wei Ling’s funeral

Mr Lee Hsien Yang will not be coming back to Singapore for the funeral of his sister Lee Wei Ling, who passed away on Wednesday (9 Oct).

He confirmed this to Channel NewsAsia (CNA) in response to queries.

Lee Wei Ling’s funeral being organised remotely

Earlier, Mr Lee had shared details of Dr Lee’s wake on Facebook, revealing that it would be held at Singapore Casket.

While the wake would be from Thursday to Saturday (10 to 12 Oct), visiting hours vary according to the day.

Mr Lee is “organising the funeral remotely”, he told CNA, with the help of his second son Huanwu.

This is in accordance with his sister’s wishes, he said.

Strict queue basis for Lee Wei Ling’s funeral

In his latest Facebook post on Wednesday (9 Oct) night, Mr Lee asked the media not to come to his sister’s wake or her private funeral.

This is because she “wanted a simple private send off” and they should thus respect her wishes.

As for the public, they can pay their respects “on a strict queue basis”, he said, adding:

There will be no exceptions, not even for VIPs.

That’s because Dr Lee believed in treating people equally, he explained.

Lee Hsien Yang shares sister’s statement on 38 Oxley Road

Mr Lee also shared a statement from Dr Lee regarding 38 Oxley Road, the Lee family home that she lived in till her death.

The statement, which he said she directed him to convey, read:

My father’s, LEE KUAN YEW, and my mother’s, KWA GEOK CHOO, unwavering and deeply felt wish was for their house at 38 Oxley Road, Singapore 238629 to be demolished upon the last parent’s death. LEE KUAN YEW had directed each of his 3 children to ensure that their parents’ wish for demolition be fulfilled. He had also appealed directly to the people of Singapore. Please honour my father by honouring his wish for his home to be demolished.

Lee Hsien Yang & wife left S’pore & haven’t come back

Mr Lee, the younger son of Singapore’s founding Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew, and his wife Suet Fern are overseas, having left Singapore sometime in 2022.

They had been under investigation for the suspected offence of giving false evidence in judicial proceedings.

However, they did not turn up for a scheduled police interview in July 2022 and emailed stating they would not be taking part in the investigation.

The couple haven’t returned to Singapore since then, not even for the funeral of Mrs Lee’s father.

Bloomberg has reported that they are now based in Europe, quoting him as saying that he couldn’t be sure “what the chances are that I will return to Singapore in the foreseeable future”.

Mr Lee’s eldest son Shengwu, a tenured professor at Harvard University, was fined S$15,000 for contempt of court over a Facebook post he made in 2017.

He refused to take part in the court process, nor did he turn up for the hearing or verdict.

