Suntec City LEGO Store Has Pick A Brick Wall & Build A Minifigure Station

LEGO shakes up our creativity by letting us create structures that test the limits of our imagination.

So fans of all ages will be delighted to learn that the largest LEGO Certified Store (LCS) in Singapore is opening today (9 Apr 2021) at Suntec City. Spanning roughly 194m², the new outlet will include a bespoke Merlion mosaic wall and a Build a Minifigure station.

Image courtesy of LEGO

We look at the hands-on activities and creative builds you can expect in this new outlet.

Largest LEGO store in Singapore opens at Suntec City

Such a grand store would need a unique identifier, which the Suntec outlet has in the form of a 3.9-metre Merlion mosaic wall made of 92,160 pieces of LEGO bricks.

Appearing like a multi-coloured poster from afar, it’ll be hard to miss this at the entrance of the store. Admire the artwork up close, and even use it as a backdrop for your IG photos.

Image courtesy of LEGO

While the Merlion wall is only for show, kiddos can take to the LEGO DOTS display wall to express their creativity.

Image provided by LEGO

Besides searching for creative spaces and toy sets, keep a lookout for special Mickey and Minnie LEGO friends hidden among the intricate display.

Image courtesy of LEGO

DIY custom set station

While there are countless types of LEGO sets imaginable, sometimes we prefer to let our imaginations run wild, as we come up with designs of our own.

Image courtesy of LEGO

Free spirits can approach the Pick a Brick Wall to find bricks in all shades, shapes, and sizes, to build anything to their hearts’ desires.

Image courtesy of LEGO

Customisable LEGO characters are also available at the Build a Minifigure Station, to decorate your masterpieces.

Image courtesy of LEGO

If you’d still rather go for the available sets, you’ll have endless options to choose from.

Moreover, the interactive Digibox will help visualise sets in completion, so you can decide which one you’d like to work on and reproduce.

Special store opening promos

LEGO sets, bricks, and characters aren’t the only goodies you can find at the store. Various LEGO merch are also on sale, for those seeking little gifts for die-hard fans.

These include:

Accessories

Brickheadz

Keychains

Mugs

Better still, signing up as an LCS member will grant you exclusive access to new sets weeks before the LEGO Global launch date. That way, you can chope new releases before everyone else.

With so many LEGO sets to choose from, spending a significant amount at the Suntec City store won’t be a problem. Good news is, a minimum spend of $180 can earn you this exclusive LEGO stainless steel mug for free.

Source

Make the mug even more ‘limited edition’ by customising it from now till 30 Apr 2021.

How to get there

We bet LEGO super fans can’t wait to drop by the store soon.

The largest Singapore LEGO store is a 1-minute walk from Promenade MRT station.

Address: 3 Temasek Blvd, Suntec City Mall West Wing #01-305 Singapore 038984

Nearest MRT: Promenade, Esplanade or City Hall Station

Website: LEGO Singapore

Build the LEGO of your dreams

No matter your age, building LEGO sets will always be a fun and enjoyable experience, especially with friends and family.

Thanks to their DIY Custom Set Station and Pick a Brick Wall, you can even build the LEGO of your dreams and make your inspiration come to life.

Featured image adapted from LEGO.