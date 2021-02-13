LEGO CNY Sets Are Models For A Festive Celebration

The Chinese New Year (CNY) season often inspires many businesses to released themed products, and classic toy brand LEGO is one of them.

True to the festive spirit, they’ve launched 3 CNY sets which include the LEGO Chinese Traditional Festival, DUPLO, and Story of Nian.

Source

Fans of all ages will love the traditional hanging lanterns, firecrackers, and Chinese gardens. We look at the individual sets in closer detail.

LEGO CNY sets include Spring Lantern Festival scene

The LEGO Spring Lantern Festival set aims to recreate the mystical atmosphere of classic CNY celebrations. One look at the setup and you can imagine yourself in a period drama.

Source

At the entrance, guests are welcomed by lanterns that hang from poles instead of the typical street lamps.

Source

Moon gates, bamboo trees, pagodas, and koi ponds characteristic of Chinese gardens make the set look even more realistic.

Source

In lieu of the Year of the Ox, there’s also an ox-shaped figurine equipped with a LEGO light brick. Perhaps turning the light on will bring you more prosperity this niu year.

Source

LEGO Story of Nian an ode to ah ma & ah gong

Our grandparents will love building the Story of Nian LEGO set which features an Asian residence and an elderly couple playing with their grandkids.

Source

While the centerpiece takes place in a snowy landscape, the playful scene will incite nostalgia of precious afternoons spent with our elders.

Source

The set comes complete with a lion dance figurine, which harkens back to the loud and vibrant celebrations we had before the pandemic hit.

Source

LEGO Happy Childhood Moments evokes nostalgia for our youth

The best memories of events like CNY no doubt come from our childhood, when we had less things to worry about and enjoyed celebrations in complete bliss.

Building the Happy Childhood Moments set will surely evoke nostalgia for those days.

Source

Along with red packets which are a little too large for the mini figurines, the set looks just like a typical CNY reunion scenario complete with an ah ma and ah gong.

Source

This mum imbuing a love for numbers to her kids will remind us of precious moments with our parents growing up.

Source

Sets available for purchase on LEGO website

The LEGO CNY sets are available for purchase on the LEGO Official Store on Shopee, or Bricks World.

Prices start from $109.90 for the Story of Nian set, and vary across the different designs.

Since the designs are limited edition, we’d suggest getting a set or more soon, while they’re still available.

LEGO CNY set for fun bonding moments with family

Building the LEGO CNY sets with our loved ones is guaranteed to be a memorable bonding experience.

We adore our Lunar New Year traditions, so recreating them will remind us of our previous celebrations and help make new memories of present ones too.

If you want to stay updated on LEGO’s upcoming releases, head to their website or Facebook page.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from LEGO and Facebook.