SuperPark Reopening At Suntec City After 1-Year Closure

Regular visitors to Suntec City would recall the conspicuous SuperPark that occupied quite a large space in the mall’s North Wing.

Unfortunately, the Covid-19 pandemic dealt a tough blow which forced them to officially close in October 2020.

Flying off our radar for months, it thus comes as a surprise that the adventure park is now opening its doors once again.

SuperPark to reopen at Suntec City on 9 Apr

According to SuperPark Singapore’s website, the venue is set to reopen at its original location on 9 Apr 2021.

The low-key update comes after over a year of closure, when the park first shut its doors in April 2020 following Covid-19 developments.

But things seemed to have taken a turn for the better, as they prepare for a long-awaited return.

Exciting indoor games & activities available

Those seeking some thrill without subjecting themselves to the scorching heat from the Sun would appreciate SuperPark’s wide range of indoor games and activities.

Teens looking to earn some street cred would want to practice their skateboarding skills at the Skate & Scoot World.

Instead of jumping on the spot in frustration, why not bounce around on trampolines? The adrenaline rush from trying to get as high as you can will surely chase your worries away.

But if you’d prefer to move over a distance rather than a height, consider the Pedal Car Track, which is suitable for kiddos too.

After working your quads out in multiple rounds around the circuit, let gravity do its trick as you whiz down the tube slide.

Of course, these are only minor peeks into what SuperPark has to offer. To check out their full range of activities, you may visit their website here.

Safety measures in place to protect parkgoers

In the current pandemic, hygiene and safety are of utmost importance, which SuperPark understands and fully adheres to.

Besides mandatory SafeEntry check-ins, staff will sanitise all gears after use, and sanitisation points will be available throughout the park for visitors’ use between sessions.

The following rules are also important, so take note of them before you go:

Wear face masks at all times (except for activities like Trampoline, Augmented Climbing Wall, SuperClimb and Obstacle Wall, though you must put them back on after)

Maintain a safe distance between each other

Sanitise your hands regularly

Keep to a group of no more than 8 people

Stay within your social group

SuperPark encourages visitors to book their 2-hour sessions online, as they’re limiting capacity in adherence to safe management measures (SMM).

Tickets aren’t available for booking yet, but you may keep your eye on their page here for the release.

To plan your upcoming trip to SuperPark, here are the deets you’ll need:

SuperPark Singapore

Address: #02-477, Suntec City North Wing, 3 Temasek Blvd, Tower 1, Singapore 038989

Opening hours: Mon-Fri 11.30am-9pm, Sat, Sun & Public Holidays 10am-10pm

Nearest MRT: City Hall, Esplanade or Promenade Stations

Jio your fam & BFFs for an indoor adventure

Planning a fun activity with your loved ones doesn’t have to be a chore when you can simply drop by an indoor adventure park within a mall.

Jio your fam or BFFs for a round of adrenaline-pumping activities after some shopping and eating at Suntec City.

We’re sure this will be a much-needed relief after months of hard work.

