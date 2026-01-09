SBS Transit staff go the extra mile, lend commuter slippers after sandal breaks at Newton MRT station

SBS Transit staff help commuter continue journey after sandal breaks at Newton MRT

What began as a simple train ride turned into a heartwarming moment after SBS Transit staff went out of their way to help a commuter whose sandal broke at Newton MRT station.

On Wednesday (7 Jan), the public transport operator shared a Facebook post by Susan Loh, who recounted an incident that took place on 13 Dec last year.

In her post, Ms Loh said it had been raining heavily that morning, and she had opted to wear sandals instead of track shoes as she rushed out of her home.

While travelling by MRT to the town area, her sandal suddenly broke at Newton MRT station.

“Luckily I met so many kind souls helping me,” she wrote. “They even offered me their slippers to wear for the day! Thanks for your kindness. Really warm my heart! (sic)”

SBS Transit station managers come to commuter’s aid

SBS Transit later shared that Station Managers Mohamed Yadly and Jeffrey Chen, together with Assistant Station Manager Maharaja Chettier, were the staff members who came to Ms Loh’s aid.

According to the operator’s post, the trio first tried to fix her broken sandal on the spot.

When their attempts were unsuccessful, they went the extra mile by borrowing a pair of slippers from an off-duty colleague, allowing Ms Loh to continue her journey safely.

Commuter personally returns slippers the next day

The next day, Ms Loh returned to the station to personally return the slippers and express her gratitude to the SBS Transit staff, a gesture the operator said was a reminder of “why we do what we do”.

The incident struck a chord online, with many netizens praising the SBS Transit team for their compassion and willingness to go beyond their duties.

One netizen described the gesture as a “simple” act that made a meaningful difference, while another remarked that “good karma comes to those who do good”.

Featured image adapted from Susan Loh on Facebook.