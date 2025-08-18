LG launches appliance subscription service in S’pore for fridges, washing machines, air purifiers & more

LG Subscribe’s 3, 5, or 7-year appliance plans include warranty and expert care visits

Moving into a new home is exciting. Until you realise furnishing those bare spaces can quickly drain your budget.

From essentials like refrigerators to lifestyle upgrades like air purifiers, the list (and the price tags) can feel endless.

LG Subscribe aims to make that process easier, offering a smarter, more wallet-friendly way to get the appliances you need.

For a fixed monthly fee, you can choose from the brand’s premium range without paying the full cost upfront.

As a bonus, the service also comes with regular expert care visits and a free extended warranty, so you don’t have to worry about repair costs.

Refrigerators & washing machines from S$39/month

Even if you don’t cook at all, a refrigerator is an absolute must-have in any home, but buying one outright can easily set you back a four-figure sum.

With LG Subscribe, you can get a premium model for a manageable monthly fee — from just S$39, to be exact.

Some of the fridges in the plan do more than keep your food fresh.

The InstaView Door-in-Door Side-by-Side Fridge, for example, features a built-in water dispenser.

You can also knock twice on the glass to see inside without opening the door, preventing cold air from escaping.

Unless you plan to make regular trips to a laundromat, a washing machine — also from S$39 a month with LG Subscribe — is another household staple.

You can choose advanced models like the AI DD Front Load Washer, which uses smart sensors to detect fabric weight and softness, then adjusts the wash cycle for optimal care.

To complete the setup, pair your new washer with a Heat Pump Dryer, available from S$49 a month.

Designed to dry clothes gently at lower temperatures, it helps prevent shrinkage and damage while saving energy.

Lifestyle upgrades for a more comfortable home

Beyond the everyday necessities, LG Subscribe also covers lifestyle appliances that can elevate your living space.

An air purifier can be a complete game-changer for those plagued by allergies.

LG’s AeroBooster Air Purifier (from S$25 a month) doesn’t just filter dust.

It uses a dual airflow system to push clean air up to 7.5m, reaching every corner of your room.

It even comes with a dedicated Pet Mode, which boosts airflow to capture hair and odours.

A special filter helps neutralise smells for longer.

For something that blends in more aesthetically (and is practical to boot), there’s the Aero Furniture Air Purifying Table (from S$15 a month).

It filters dust and allergens while doubling as a stylish side table, complete with mood lighting and wireless charging for your devices.

Constantly battling damp laundry or musty smells in our infamous humidity? A dehumidifier will be your new best friend.

The Dual Inverter Dehumidifier (from S$25 a month) rapidly removes excess moisture from the air, helping to prevent mould growth and keep your clothes fresh.

And for those who hate ironing or don’t have the time, the LG Styler (from S$55 a month) is a true wardrobe lifesaver.

Using TrueSteam technology, it refreshes clothes, reduces wrinkles, removes odours, and eliminates over 99% of certain bacteria and viruses.

Just hang your garments inside, press start, and let it take care of the rest.

Entertainment tech also part of LG Subscribe

It’s not just about home appliances.

Since LG is also known for its cutting-edge tech, it’s only natural that the subscription service includes entertainment and media products too.

If you’re after a lightweight yet powerful laptop, the LG gram (from S$59 a month) packs a slim, durable design, long-lasting battery and the latest Intel processor.

It’s perfect for remote working, business travel, and powering through tasks on the go.

For movie nights and binge-watching, LG’s QNED TVs (from S$59 a month) deliver vibrant colours, sharp detail, and smart features powered by the A7 AI Processor.

Pair one with an LG soundbar (from S$25 a month) for immersive audio.

It uses WOW Orchestra to sync your TV and soundbar speakers for a richer, more expansive soundstage. Movie nights will never be the same.

LG Subscribe comes with expert care visits

Every LG Subscribe plan includes expert care visits as part of the brand’s LG Careship service.

Trained technicians will visit your home at scheduled intervals to carry out regular maintenance. This ensures your appliances stay in top condition for the entire subscription term.

You’ll also enjoy an extended warranty, with repairs fully covered, so there’s no need to worry about unexpected costs during your plan.

At the end of your subscription, the appliance is yours to keep with no further fees. However, LG will no longer provide maintenance support once the plan ends.

However, keeping the benefits during the plan means payments must be made on time.

LG will reach out to arrange a settlement if a subscriber misses a payment.

After three months of non-payment, care service will be stopped.

Continued non-payment will result in contract termination, a penalty fee, and collection of the appliance, with a collection fee applied.

Enjoy up to 8 months of free subscription

To celebrate the launch of LG Subscribe, customers who sign up by 31 Aug 2025 can enjoy up to eight months free, depending on their chosen plan.

That’s three months free on a three-year plan, six months free on a five-year plan, and eight months free on a seven-year plan.

On top of that, you’ll receive a complimentary one-year RedMart+ membership, making your grocery runs more convenient and cost-effective.

Visit LG’s website for more information and to view the full LG Subscribe catalogue.

You can also visit the LG Subscribe Brand Store at Suntec City to explore the full range of home appliances and electronics available on subscription:



LG Subscribe Brand Store

Address: 3 Temasek Boulevard, #02-602 East Wing, Suntec City, Singapore 038983

Opening hours: 11am – 8pm (Mondays to Thursdays), 11am – 9pm (Fridays to Sundays)

Nearest MRT stations: Promenade and Esplanade

Featured image courtesy of LG Electronics.