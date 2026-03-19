Student laments lifting belt ban at ActiveSG gyms, SportSG later allows dip belts after review

ActiveSG gym user upset over alleged lifting belt ban following attachment rule change

A gym-goer has taken to TikTok to vent his frustrations after claiming that lifting belts have been banned at some ActiveSG gyms.

The alleged restriction surfaced just months after users were reportedly no longer allowed to swap cable machine attachments.

‘Lifting belts’ allegedly banned at some ActiveSG gyms

In a video posted on 16 March, TikTok user @fitwithbro_ questioned the move, asking: “Who is destroying ActiveSG?”

He added in the caption that the restrictions appear to apply only to selected outlets.

“ActiveSG has now banned lifting belts, and a few months ago, they also banned the use of attachments,” he said.

He also claimed that gym staff have secured cable machine handles with duct tape, preventing users from switching attachments based on their workout needs.

“So whichever one of you guys that messed up at any of the outlets that caused them to ban these items, I hope you lose your gains,” he added.

Workouts more limited due to bans

Lifting belts are commonly used in strength training to support the core and stabilise the lower back during heavy lifts.

According to the OP, these restrictions have made workouts more limiting.

“You can’t change any of the attachments now, and you can’t even use a lifting belt,” he said. “So if you are too strong or if you want to change exercise selection, you can’t do it.”

“So whoever messed it up, get out!” he added.

Other gym-goers surprised by bans

The video has since sparked discussion among gym-goers, with some saying they encountered similar restrictions.

One netizen expressed confusion over the alleged lifting belt ban, while another shared that their gym still allows attachment changes.

The OP replied that he experienced the restrictions at the Delta outlet.

A separate user said they were limited to using only a close-grip handle for cable rows at the Tampines ActiveSG gym, while another commented that “taping attachments is crazy”.

Saw the ban notice at Delta ActiveSG Gym

Speaking to MS News, the OP, 20-year-old student Camus, said he spotted a sign at the pull-up station on 12 March after his friend told him that dip belts were not allowed.

He clarified that his TikTok post was referring specifically to dip belts, which are worn around the waist and allow users to attach extra weights during exercises.

“I was shocked, as there weren’t many people using it beforehand,” he said. “My guess is that someone may have been injured while using the equipment, so it was banned to ensure safety.”

He added that when he asked gym staff about the attachment restrictions, “no reasons were given”.

While the ban does not affect him much as he now uses a private gym, he noted that “most of the general public use ActiveSG gyms as they are the most affordable”.

Dip belts now allowed again

In response to MS News’ queries, Sport Singapore (SportSG) said they are aware of feedback regarding the use of dip belts and attachments in ActiveSG gyms.

Following a review of policies and feedback from patrons and staff, dip belts are now allowed.

However, users are reminded to exercise caution and be considerate when using gym equipment.

“ActiveSG staff may request patrons to discontinue use if they observe unsafe practices,” a SportSG spokesperson said.

SportSG added that modifying gym equipment, including using personal attachments, is not allowed. This is to prevent damage, misuse, and the hogging of machines.

They noted that gyms are already equipped with a variety of machines to cater to different training needs, and encouraged users to utilise equipment as intended.

“The well-being of both patrons and staff remains our key priority, and we are committed to providing a safe and conducive environment for all.”

Also read: S’pore gym user shares nasty encounter with ‘entitled’ gym-goer, asks how others would react

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Featured image adapted from @fitwithbro_ on TikTok & ActiveSG for illustration purposes only.