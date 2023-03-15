53 S’pore Buildings To Light Up In Blue For Water Sustainability, Transforms Lion City Into Atlantis

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Over 50 Buildings In Singapore To Light Up In Blue From 18 To 22 Mar

Residents in Singapore are used to seeing skyscrapers and buildings being illuminated with colourful lights when night descends upon the metropolis.

This weekend, however, they will find the city shrouded in a mysterious blue glow.

As part of the Public Utilities Board’s (PUB) campaign to promote water conservation, over 50 buildings and landmarks will light up in blue from this Saturday (18 Mar) to next Wednesday (22 Mar).

In addition to the Atlantis-esque vibe, there will also be blue-themed F&B and retail promotions as part of the ‘Make Every Drop Count’ campaign.

MBS, Gardens by the Bay & more to light up in blue for PUB campaign

In a press release issued on Wednesday (15 Mar), PUB shared that 53 prominent buildings and landmarks across Singapore will light up in blue as part of the ‘City Turns Blue’ initiative.

This is also a way of commemorating World Water Day on 22 Mar.

From 18 Mar to 22 Mar, buildings all over Singapore will be covered in a blue hue to spread awareness about the importance of water conservation.

The participating landmarks include popular tourist destinations like Marina Bay Sands and the Singapore Flyer.

Gardens by the Bay, however, is by far the most stunning landmark with the blue lighting making it look like it came straight out of the ‘Avatar’ movies.

Shopping centres in Singapore’s premier shopping district will also be participating in the sapphire glow-up.

These include ION Orchard, orchardgateway, and Plaza Singapura.

Education institutions like Singapore Management University (SMU), Singapore Institute of Technology, and Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts (NAFA) will similarly light up in blue to educate the public about the importance of water conservation.

While the majority of buildings are located in the central area of Singapore, some familiar landmarks in our heartlands will also be taking part in the initiative.

These include Our Tampines Hub in the East, Khoo Teck Puat Hospital in Yishun, and the Singapore Sports Hub at Kallang.

Dunkin’ Donuts launches blue doughnuts for campaign

The ‘Make Every Drop Count’ campaign will also feature F&B and retail promotions consistent with the blue theme.

Throughout the five-day period, Dunkin’ Donuts will be offering dew-shaped blueberry doughnuts with blue sprinkles.

Waterfall Lounge at Furama Riverfront will also be introducing a series of blue mocktails and cocktails to match the Avatar-like light-up at the hotel.

Through the light-up and deals, PUB hopes to remind the public to “rethink their water use” and “incorporate good water habits”.

While wise and responsible water usage may seem like simple actions, they can make a big difference to our environment and our nation’s water security.

For more information on the light display and promotions, check out PUB’s ‘Make Every Drop Count’ campaign website here.

Featured image adapted from PUB.