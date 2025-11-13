‘Lion’ spotted roaming Ireland forest turns out to be dog with new haircut

Lion-like creature spotted in Irish woods turns out to be Newfoundland dog sporting fresh haircut

Amusement spread across County Clare in Ireland, after residents thought they had spotted a lion prowling in a wooded area — only to find out it was actually a very fluffy dog with a fresh trim.

Viral clip shows ‘lion’ entering woods

A truck driver first filmed the animal and shared the footage on WhatsApp and social media, showing what appeared to be an African lion slipping into a wooded area near Mountshannon in County Clare, reported BreakingNews.ie.

Local harvesters who had seen the animal earlier described it as moving through the trees, initially thinking it was a deer.

As the clip made its rounds online, officers from Killaloe launched an investigation to find out if there was indeed a big cat on the loose.

Police identify ‘lion’ as Newfoundland dog named Mouse

On Tuesday (4 Nov), police confirmed that the “lion” was, in fact, a very friendly Newfoundland dog named Mouse, who had recently received a fresh haircut.

Mystery solved! Turns out the “lion” spotted roaming Clare was just a Newfoundland dog with a fresh haircut! Gardaí from Killaloe have concluded that the recent video of a “lion like” animal roaming around the woods in East Clare is in fact the very friendly dog named ‘Mouse’. pic.twitter.com/xjlms0nNaY — Garda Info (@gardainfo) November 4, 2025

The dog’s shaved fur, leaving a tuft at the tip of its tail and resembling a lion’s mane around its head and neck, had caused the confusion.

Mouse was reportedly “delighted” with his viral fame, while his owners were glad that their pet’s true identity had been cleared up.

Authorities reassure public there’s no lion on the loose

Police moved quickly to reassure locals that no lion was roaming the Irish countryside and that no animals had escaped from any zoo.

“The chances of a lion attack on any member of the public this weekend are extremely remote,” a police source told the Irish Independent.

