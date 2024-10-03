Lion drools while sleeping at Johor Zoo, another sprawls on its back with legs wide open

lion johor zoo

International Latest News

A masterclass in cat-napping without a care in the world.

By - 3 Oct 2024, 1:10 pm

Follow us on Whatsapp for the latest updates Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates

Lazy lions at Johor Zoo go viral for overly relaxed sleeping poses

Two lions at Johor Zoo in Malaysia have gone viral for their sleeping poses, proving that when it comes to napping, they’ve truly mastered the art of relaxation.

On Monday (30 Sept), TikTok user @syariliza shared a 22-second clip of a lion taking a snooze inside a concrete pipe, drooling like it’s dreaming of juicy steaks while keeping cool in the shade.

lion johor zoo

Source: @syariliza on TikTok

Meanwhile, its buddy lay sprawled on its back in a lower pipe, legs flung wide open, unabashedly flaunting its private parts for all to see.

lion johor zoo

Source: @syariliza on TikTok

Visitors gathered around, clearly entertained by the sight of these majestic beasts embracing their inner lazy cats.

Netizens say lions always sleep & do nothing

The video has racked up more than 365,000 views at the time of writing, leaving many netizens thoroughly entertained by the felines’ masterclass in napping.

One user humorously likened the lions’ laid-back lifestyle to her own while working from home.

Source: @syariliza on TikTok

Another commenter noted that all the lions were in deep slumber during her two visits to the zoo

lion johor zoo

Translation: I’ve been to the Johor Zoo twice, and both times, all the lions were sleeping. They were just sitting around doing nothing!
Source: @syariliza on TikTok

A woman wondered if the weather at the zoo was scorching, given that the lions were snoozing away as if the heat didn’t bother them at all.

Translation: They’re sleeping so soundly that they don’t care about the heat anymore. Is it that hot down there?
Source: @syariliza on TikTok

Also read: Tigers growl at kitten that fell into Johor Zoo enclosure, zookeepers spray water to keep big cats away

Tigers growl at kitten that fell into Johor Zoo enclosure, zookeepers spray water to keep big cats away

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @syariliza on TikTok.

Drop us your email so you won't miss the latest news.

  • More From Author