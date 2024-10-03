Lion drools while sleeping at Johor Zoo, another sprawls on its back with legs wide open

Lazy lions at Johor Zoo go viral for overly relaxed sleeping poses

Two lions at Johor Zoo in Malaysia have gone viral for their sleeping poses, proving that when it comes to napping, they’ve truly mastered the art of relaxation.

On Monday (30 Sept), TikTok user @syariliza shared a 22-second clip of a lion taking a snooze inside a concrete pipe, drooling like it’s dreaming of juicy steaks while keeping cool in the shade.

Meanwhile, its buddy lay sprawled on its back in a lower pipe, legs flung wide open, unabashedly flaunting its private parts for all to see.

Visitors gathered around, clearly entertained by the sight of these majestic beasts embracing their inner lazy cats.

Netizens say lions always sleep & do nothing

The video has racked up more than 365,000 views at the time of writing, leaving many netizens thoroughly entertained by the felines’ masterclass in napping.

One user humorously likened the lions’ laid-back lifestyle to her own while working from home.

Another commenter noted that all the lions were in deep slumber during her two visits to the zoo

A woman wondered if the weather at the zoo was scorching, given that the lions were snoozing away as if the heat didn’t bother them at all.

Featured image adapted from @syariliza on TikTok.