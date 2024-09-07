Tigers growl at kitten that fell into Johor Zoo enclosure, zookeepers spray water to keep big cats away

Tigers growl at kitten that fell into Johor Zoo enclosure

On 6 Sept, visitors at the Johor Zoo were shocked to find a kitten in an enclosure with two tigers.

A bystander shared a video of the incident on TikTok, which has drawn 2.1 million views and over 134,000 likes in just one day.

The two tigers were heard growling at a white and grey kitten, that was sitting frozen in a small drain surrounding the enclosure.

Despite its close proximity to the much larger animals, the kitten puts up a brave front and faces off with the tigers.

At one point, they close in to investigate the smaller animal.

Off camera, a quick-thinking zoo employee then begins to spray water at the tigers.

The sudden spray scares the bigger felines away to the cheers of the crowd.

Kitten rescued from enclosure

Not entirely deterred, both tigers circle back around as the employee continues to spray water at them.

While one of the tigers keeps a distance, the other remains close to the stranded kitten.

It even growls at the continuous jet of water.

Seeing that the tiger is distracted by this impromptu bath, one of the zoo employees quickly grabs the kitten and rescues it.

The crowd cheers in relief as the tense encounter finally ends.

Authorities have yet to respond to media inquiries about how the kitten managed to enter the enclosure.

