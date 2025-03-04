Man in Thailand sells shirts on livestream while waiting for wife to give birth at hospital

Man in Thailand sells shirts on livestream while waiting for wife to give birth

A young soon-to-be father was praised for selling shirts on a live stream while waiting for his wife to give birth at the hospital.

The moment was captured in TikTok video which has gone viral with over one million views and over 107,000 likes.

Never stop hustling

In the clip, the man can be seen sitting on a bench with his phone hooked up to a stand. According to the caption, the man was at the hospital as his wife had gone into labour.

While he was waiting on his wife to give birth, he made the best use of his time by livestreaming to make money.

Despite the stressful situation, no hint of it can be seen on his face as he energetically informed viewers about the shirts he had for sale.

Young man shows up in the comments

As the clip garnered more views, Thai netizens flooded the comments offering money to support the young man.

Many commenters asked whether the man’s channel had been found.

Fortunately, one of the man’s friends showed up in the comments to point netizens in the right direction.

“This is my friend. He’s incredibly diligent and I hope you guys support him. He’s currently selling second-hand clothing,” the comment said.

He also provided the young man’s TikTok channel in response to another comment where netizens discussed the hefty costs of raising a baby.

The man of the hour eventually showed up in the comments to thank netizens for their support.

“Thank you so much for all the support. I don’t know what to say. Thank you all so much for all the generosity,” he commented.

Featured image adapted from @sueayai2012 on TikTok.