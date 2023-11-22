Girl Finds Lizard Trapped In Metal Mesh At Kranji War Memorial, Rescues & Sets Reptile Free 

Girl Rescues Trapped Lizard At Kranji War Memorial Using Survival Tool

Most of us would have no qualms about rescuing adorable animals like dogs and cats when we see them in a distressed state.

On the other hand, the reaction might not be the same when it comes to critters commonly perceived as creepy-crawlies.

Not for one resourceful young girl who recently spotted a lizard trapped in a metal mesh at the Kranji War Memorial, though.

Instead of leaving it alone like many would, the brave girl freed it from the suffocating mesh and proceeded to release it.

Girl rescues lizard trapped in metal mesh covering pipe at Kranji War Memorial

On Wednesday (22 Nov), a netizen took to the Singapore Wildlife Sightings Facebook group to share about his daughter’s kind deed at the Kranji War Memorial.

According to the OP, his daughter initially thought she saw a tiny frog sitting on a wire mesh covering the opening of a pipe.

But upon closer inspection, she realised that the creature was a lizard that was stuck in the metal mesh.

The opening was so small that the lizard could only get its head, neck, and front legs through the mesh, leaving the rest of its body dangling precariously.

Carefully extracts lizard from wire mesh with survival tool

Seeing the heartbreaking sight, the OP’s daughter took out a nifty survival tool that her father gifted her and proceeded to enlarge the opening by cutting the mesh.

When the opening was big enough, the girl carefully extracted the lizard and set it on the nearby grass patch.

Despite receiving help, the ordeal had taken its toll on the lizard.

The section of flesh behind its front legs appeared bruised and bloodied, almost as if it had been constricted by a metal noose.

We hope the lizard was able to get to safety and that its injuries weren’t too serious or fatal.

Netizen praise girl for heroic deed

The comments section of the post soon became filled with praise for the girl’s actions.

One user remarked how impressed they were that the girl would be carrying such a handy little tool around with her.

The OP then shared a close-up photo of the tool, which resembles a small key.

He then said that he and his daughter both have such a tool with them at all times because they believe they should always “be prepared”.

Well, it certainly proved useful in the case of the trapped lizard. Kudos to the girl for her actions indeed.

MS News has reached out to the OP for more information and will update this article when he gets back.

