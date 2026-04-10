Man suspected of loanshark harassment activities in Telok Blangah arrested within 3 hours

34-year-old man allegedly secured Telok Blangah unit with bicycle lock

A 34-year-old man has been arrested over his involvement in a suspected loan shark harassment incident in Telok Blangah.

The incident occurred on Tuesday (7 April), according to a Singapore Police Force press release.

Secured gate with bicycle lock

SPF said that they were alerted to a case of loanshark harassment at a residential unit along Telok Blangah Crescent at around 5.30pm.

Officers arrived to find the main gate of the unit secured with a bicycle lock.

Suspect arrested in three hours

Through follow-up investigations and aid from police cameras, officers from the Central Police Division established the identity of the man.

He was subsequently arrested within three hours of the report.

Two bicycle lock keys and a bicycle lock found at the scene were seized as case exhibits.

Charged in court

The man will be charged in court on 9 April under the Moneylenders Act 2008.

First-time offenders may be subject to a fine between S$5,000 and S$50,000.

They may also receive a jail term of up to five years, along with caning of up to six strokes.

Zero-tolerance policy towards loanshark activities

SPF stated that they have a zero-tolerance policy towards loanshark activities.

Those who deliberately vandalise properties and cause annoyance or disruption to public safety and security will be dealt with severely in accordance with the law.

The Police also advised members of the public to stay away from loansharks and not to work with or assist them in any way.

Members of the public can also call 999 if they suspect anyone of partaking in loan-shark activities.

Also read: Loan sharks put up poster accusing Yishun man of fraud & sexual misconduct despite him repaying S$8K debt

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Featured image adapted from Singapore Police Force.