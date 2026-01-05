Rare Himalayan vultures spotted outside Clementi home window, spend night in Maju Forest

Himalayan vultures spotted thousands of kilometres away from home by local birders, perch in Clementi trees

Around six or seven Himalayan vultures captured the attention of local birders after they were spotted soaring across Singapore’s skies, thousands of kilometres from their usual high-altitude range.

Among those eager to catch a glimpse were 60-year-old Alfred Wong and his daughter, who spent over an hour on the road in pursuit of the rare visitors, hoping to photograph the majestic birds of prey.

Birders drive over an hour to catch up with rare vultures

Mr Wong, an administrator manager, told MS News that he first learnt of the vultures’ presence after coming across an online media post on 3 Jan.

The following day, he and his daughter headed to Mount Faber in hopes of spotting the birds, driving around various parts of Singapore as reports of sightings gradually trickled in.

He shared that his daughter often accompanies him in search of “special” birds, particularly birds of prey such as vultures.

As word came in of new sightings in the west, the pair got back into their car and continued the search.

They eventually spotted the vultures in the distance and attempted to follow them, but lost sight of the birds by the time they reached Clementi.

Undeterred, Mr Wong continued driving along the vultures’ flight path towards Bukit Merah.

He told MS News that after more than an hour of driving around the Dover and Clementi areas, they finally caught up with the birds.

Mr Wong dropped his daughter off at an overhead bridge to secure a better vantage point, while he pulled over nearby.

Their persistence paid off, with the duo managing to capture several clear photos of four Himalayan vultures.

Mr Wong added that other birders later reported seeing as many as six or seven vultures in the area.

Local sightings of Himalayan vultures are rare

Another witness, teacher Rufus Lim, spotted the vultures by chance when he looked out of his hall window at his Clementi home.

What immediately caught his eye was their sheer size, particularly their wide wingspans, and the effortless way they circled high above the heartlands.

He and his family watched in amazement as six vultures glided past, a sight he described as both unexpected and moving.

“It’s not something you expect to see in Singapore, let alone right outside our hall window,” he said. “There was a mix of excitement, disbelief, and awe as we watched them glide past so effortlessly.”

Within about 30 seconds, the birds had disappeared from view.

Mr Lim noted that sightings of Himalayan vultures in Singapore are rare and usually brief.

Native to the Himalayas and Central Asia, the species is typically found at high altitudes, making appearances in Singapore highly unusual.

Mr Wong added that these vultures are considered vagrants rather than migrants — animals that have strayed far outside their normal range, often due to difficulty finding food.

He suggested the birds may have travelled further south in search of sustenance before reaching Singapore.

Vultures perch overnight in Clementi forest

According to Mr Wong, the vultures spent the night in Maju Forest in Clementi.

He arrived at the forest before 7am the next morning, managing to capture photos of the birds perched high among the trees before heading off to work.

Some were seen spreading their wings while perched, possibly preparing to take flight as the day warmed.

Reflecting on the sighting, Mr Lim described it as “an unexpected visual gift”, noting how striking it was to realise the birds were thousands of kilometres away from home.

He added that learning the vultures had paused to rest overnight stayed with him.

“Even the strongest travellers need moments of rest,” he said, describing the brief pause as a quiet reminder that rest is as much a part of the journey as flight.

Also read: Locally extinct rhinoceros hornbill excites photographers with rare appearance at Sungei Buloh

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image courtesy of Alfred Wong and adapted from Rufus Lim on Facebook.