Loh Kean Yew Thanks Supporters After Achieving World No.3 Ranking, Says Journey Only Gets Harder

Loh Kean Yew Writes Heartfelt Letter To Thank Supporters

Singaporean shuttler Loh Kean Yew has pulled off some impressive performances in the past few years, from winning the World Championship to upsetting Olympic Champion Viktor Axelsen.

These impressive feats recently cumulated in his career-high ranking of 3rd in the world.

On the day his new ranking was announced, the 25-year-old penned a heartfelt letter thanking his fans for journeying with him.

He also said the journey only gets harder from here on, and vows to continue working harder while trying his best.

Loh Kean Yew thanks supporters in heartfelt letter after achieving World No.3 ranking

Loh described his ascent to the career-high ranking as “surreal” and “hard to believe”.

Harking back to the Tokyo Olympics in July 2021, Loh recalled being 39th in the world — a far cry from his new ranking.

According to Loh, having a rank below 32nd meant his qualification for events – classified as Super 500 and above – was not secured.

In particular, he shared that he was on the reserved list and only stood a chance to qualify when other players withdrew. Summarising the situation, Loh said,

My ‘fate’ was determined by others.

New challenges come with each career-high ranking

However, 2022 has been a whirlwind of a year for Loh, with a flurry of events happening to him at a “mad pace”.

While achieving a career-high ranking is undoubtedly a cause for celebration, Loh seems to be taking a relatively grounded approach.

In his view, there are new challenges to conquer each time he attains a higher rank. These include:

Consistency

Different levels of pressure and expectations

Discipline

Managing commitments

Time management

In particular, consistency, which Loh has mentioned in many of his interviews, is an aspect he has to remind himself of constantly.

Taking everything into account, the shuttler said he’s grateful for his level of consistency for most parts of 2022, and that from his “rookie year” being in the top 32.

He added that he’s proud of himself, his team, and everyone who has worked hard to help him in his endeavour.

Promises to keep working hard & trying his best

Moving forward, Loh said things are only going to get tougher.

Nonetheless, he promises to keep working hard and trying his best.

Admitting that hard work might not guarantee him the desired result, Loh said he would definitely not get anywhere near his goals without putting in the grind.

Ending his post, he thanked supporters for journeying with him thus far.

Featured image adapted from Loh Kean Yew on Facebook.