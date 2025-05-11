Loh Kean Yew wins Taipei Open, snags 1st title in 14 months

Loh Kean Yew beats Taiwanese Chou Tien-chen in Taipei Open

After a 14-month dry spell, Singapore shuttler Loh Kean Yew has finally won another title.

He came out tops in the Taipei Open, beating Taiwanese Chou Tien-chen for his fourth Badminton World Federation World Tour title

Loh Kean Yew faced opponent ranked above him at Taipei Open

Loh, 27, competed at the Men’s Singles final at the Taipei Arena on Sunday (11 May), according to Olympics.com.

His 35-year-old opponent Chou, at world No. 7, was ranked four places above him and playing on home ground.

The pair had faced off before at the 2024 Thailand Masters final, which ended in defeat for Loh.

Loh prevailed after nail-biting fight

Despite the odds, Loh won the first game 14-21 after holding on to a narrow one-point lead at one point.

But Chou roared back to take the second game 21-15 with a dominant performance despite Loh’s resistance.

In the tense third game, Loh took the lead before Chou pulled level, with Loh coming back to edge the third game 20-22 and win the match.

In the process, he also avenged the 2024 Thailand Masters loss to Chou.

This is also the first time a Singaporean has won this tournament.

Taipei Open is first title since Spain Masters

Loh’s win earns him his first title since he won the Spain Masters last year.

That win, in turn, was his first in 833 days since the 2021 Hylo Open. He also took the crown at the 2019 Thailand Masters, which brings his BWF World Tour titles to four.

Notably, this is also his first title since his son was born in July last year.

1st title of 2025 ‘means a lot’: Loh

Loh told the Singapore Badminton Association that he was “happy” to win his first title of 2025, which “means a lot” to him, saying:

It feels like the hard work I’ve put in, and the sacrifices I’ve made are worth it. We’re certainly moving in the right direction, so hopefully we’ll keep doing well.

His coach, national singles head coach Kim Ji Hyun, said Loh’s positive attitude is the key to his success.

She praised him for “being more consistent with the execution of his strokes”, something that they had spent much time honing, and added:

This is only a Super 300 win, and there’s still a long way to go. But we will get there step by step.

Loh’s next competition is coming fast and furious — the Super 500 Thailand Open, which will start on Tuesday (13 May).

