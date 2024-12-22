Long queue forms at Jalan Besar Stadium for tickets to ASEAN Championship semi-final

Fans brave long queue as ASEAN Championship tickets only available on-site

A long queue has formed outside the Jalan Besar Stadium for tickets to the semi-finals of the Mitsubishi Electric Cup, where Singapore will be playing Vietnam.

This comes after tickets, which are only available on-site, were released at 12 noon on Sunday (22 Dec).

Long queue formed for tickets even before sales started

The Football Association of Singapore (FAS) announced that ticket sales had commenced via an Instagram story on Sunday afternoon.

The clip showed that fans had started queueing even before the sales started, with many braving the hot sun and bringing chairs to prepare for the lengthy wait.

By about 1pm, the queue, which included children, stretched through the carpark and alongside the stadium.

A fan said on TikTok that he started queueing as early as 7am while the first person in the queue arrived at 7.30pm the night before.

FAS advises fans not to join queue at 1.17pm

At 1.17pm, FAS advised fans not to join the queue if they hadn’t already done so.

This was due to the “overwhelming response” from the public, it said.

It added that tickets were “flying off the shelves”, with a sizeable crowd observed at the stadium.

1st 10 fans in queue met Hariss Harun

The first 10 fans in the queue had a surprise — they got to meet Hariss Harun and have him personally buy tickets for them.

The lucky fans also got to pose for a memorable photo with the Lions’ captain.

In an Instagram post, Harun said he came down to thank the thousands who queued and waited in the hot sun, adding:

In my 17 years of representing the nation, I know we are nothing without the fans.

Long queue as ASEAN Championship tickets are sold on-site only

The ASEAN Championship attracted renewed interest after Singapore’s national team made it to the semi-finals courtesy of a 0-0 draw with Malaysia in Kuala Lumpur.

Tickets to the first leg against Vietnam, which cost S$24, S$35 and S$49, are only sold on-site at Jalan Besar Stadium “to ensure that only Singapore fans secure tickets to the home fan section”, FAS said.

Proof of identity via NRIC or SingPass must be shown in order to buy tickets so Singapore fans will stand the best chance of procuring tickets.

The game is being played at the 6,000-capacity Jalan Besar Stadium due to a “late tournament schedule change” that means the National Stadium is unavailable for the rest of the tournament as it has already been booked for concerts.

Some 300 seats in the away section will only be available for sale on the day of the match, which is on Thursday (26 Dec).

